• The Patriots are 1-5 in their last six visits to Miami, including last year in Week 14, when the Dolphins won with a pass and double lateral on the final play. The Dolphins haven’t won game since.
• The Patriots own an 86-24 (.782) record in regular-season AFC East games since the beginning of the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.
• Since 2000, the Patriots are 88-30 (.746) against AFC East opponents. New England is 24-14 against the Dolphins
• The Patriots have not been swept in their season series with a divisional opponent since 2000, when they lost both games to Miami and to the New York Jets.
• Miami, which lost 59-10 to Baltimore in Week 1, trailed 42-10 at halftime to set the record for most points allowed in the first half of the season’s first game in the 100-season history of NFL.
• With a victory, Tom Brady will tie George Blanda for the second-most regular-season wins in NFL history with 209. Adam Vinatieri is first with 215 wins.
• Since entering league in 2010, new Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown leads all players in catches with 837 and yards receiving with 11,207.
