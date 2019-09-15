Seven people were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Bradford, near the intersection of Storer Road and Williams Road.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Mark Libby, 65, of Bradford, collided with Vance Corliss, 55, and Rebecca Corliss, 39, and their four minor passengers.

Police said in a news release Sunday that they were still investigating. They aren’t yet holding either driver culpable or announcing any charges.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Hospital in Bangor, some with serious injuries. Police did not identify the minor passengers.

Libby was driving a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 and the Corlisses a 2013 Ford F150.

At least seven area fire and EMS departments responded to the crash.

