FARMINGTON — Several people at a facility for that serves those with disabilities have been injured after an explosion Monday morning in Farmington, according to News Center Maine.

Farmington Police and the Farmington Fire Dept. confirms an explosion happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. on Monday at Leap Inc. facility on Farmington Falls Road.

They are asking drivers to avoid the area of 313 Farmington Falls Road.

HAPPENING NOW: Several people at the LEAP Inc. facility in Farmington have been injured after an explosion Monday morning on Farmington Falls Road.

Multiple crews are responding to the explosion including a helicopter.

No word yet on how many people have been injured or the extent of their injuries.

Viewers from as far as Summer and Mt. Vernon, Maine told News Center Maine they heard the explosion.

According to their website, Leap Inc. supports people with developmental, cognitive and intellectual disabilities to be actively involved in their home communities. Leap provides a variety of supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

