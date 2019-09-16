The fall sports season is still in its infancy, but some positive trends have already emerged.

Here’s a look back at the first full week of action and a glimpse at what’s to come:

Football

It was a tough weekend for local football teams.

Friday evening, Falmouth/Greely, which rolled over visiting Messalonskee, 52-6, in its opener, hosted Lawrence and wound up on the wrong end of a 43-14 score. The Yachtsmen trailed, 7-0, after one quarter and were down by 14 before quarterback Nick Mancini scored on a 1-yard run to cut the deficit in half. The Bulldogs took a 21-7 lead to the half and extended it to 28-7 in the third quarter before Brady Douglas answered with a 9-yard scamper. That’s as close as Falmouth would get, however, as Lawrence tacked on two more touchdowns and a safety to win going away, dropping Falmouth/Greely to 1-1 on the young season.

“It was a pretty challenging night on special (teams),” Yachtsmen coach John Fitzsimmons said. “But the most important thing was, Lawrence came here to play and they played really hard. They were well-coached and fundamentally sound. There was no question it was their victory.”

Falmouth/Greely hopes to bounce back Friday, but it won’t be easy as it travels to 1-1 Oxford Hills.

Yarmouth’s eight-man football team also struggled in a 38-18 at Traip Academy. The Clippers, who edged host Ellsworth, 20-14, in their opener, fell to 1-1 on the season despite touchdown runs of 1- and 28-yards by quarterback Jack McGrath and a 45-yard scoring pass from McGrath to Dave Riddle. Yarmouth has its third consecutive road game to start the year Friday at 2-0 Maranacook.

Freeport, which won its opener, 41-13 at home over Morse, had a bye last weekend. The Falcons look to improve to 2-0 Friday when they host 2-0 Lake Region.

Boys’ soccer

North Yarmouth Academy’s defending Class D state champion boys’ soccer team started with losses at Poland (4-1) and at home to St. Dom’s (5-3), then downed host Traip Academy (3-1) and settled for a 1-1 home draw with Sacopee Valley. Chas Rohde scored twice and Seamus Rohde had the other goal against the Saints. In the victory over the Rangers, Chas Rohde, Seamus Rohde and Mason Bull all scored. The Panthers (1-2-1) were home against Richmond Tuesday, visit Yarmouth Saturday and play at Lake Region Wednesday of next week.

In Class A South, Falmouth improved to 3-0 on the young season with home wins last week over Massabesic (6-0) and defending regional champion Gorham (2-1). Against the Mustangs, Gus Ford scored two goals, while Charlie Adams, Mason Farr, Adrian Friedman and Ben Pausman also scored. In the win over the Rams, Adams and Sam Gearan had the goals. The Yachtsmen were home with Kennebunk Tuesday, visit Deering Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and welcome Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class B South champion Freeport settled for a 2-2 draw at Greely last Tuesday, then blanked visiting Lake Region, 3-0, Saturday to improve to 2-0-1. Sam Tourigny and Ethan Prescott (on a penalty kick) scored against the Rangers in an entertaining, back-and-forth, physical contest.

“We knew we’d have a physical game,” said Freeport coach Bob Strong. “Both teams were missing some key players and had to adapt and I think both teams did a good job considering the circumstances.”

In the victory over the Lakers, Prescott had two goals and Will Winter scored the other. The Falcons had a huge home showdown versus Yarmouth Tuesday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), visit York Friday, then play at Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth improved to 4-0 with wins last week over host Cape Elizabeth (1-0) and visiting Greely (4-0). The Clippers earned a measure of revenge from last year’s playoff ouster against the Capers, thanks to Will Nicholas’ goal. In the win over the Rangers, Nicholas, Will Dickinson, Steve Fulton and Jason Lainey all tickled the twine. After going to Freeport Tuesday, Yarmouth hosts NYA Saturday and welcomes Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

Greely was 1-1-1 at press time after a 2-2 home tie versus Freeport and a 4-0 loss at Yarmouth. Aidan Melville had both goals in the tie, but the Rangers couldn’t hold a halftime lead.

“We had some chances and they had chances, but we got something out of it,” longtime Greely coach Mike Andreasen said. “(Freeport’s) good. They’re so fast on counters. If you dribble out of the back and make square passes at the wrong third of the field, they go hard at you and make you pay. I thought the flow of play was pretty good for us.”

The Rangers are back in action Thursday at Fryeburg Academy. Greely hosts defending Class C champion Waynflete Saturday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and welcomes Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class D state champion NYA is out to a 3-0-1 start. Last week, the Panthers beat visiting St. Dom’s and Poland by 5-1 scores, then settled for a 2-2 draw at Sacopee Valley. Against the Saints, Natalie Farrell and Serena Mower both scored twice and Angel Huntsman also had a goal. In the win over the Knights, Farrell and Mower again scored twice and Huntsman again added the other goal. Farrell and Mower scored once apiece in the tie. After visiting Richmond Tuesday, the Panthers welcome Rangeley Saturday and go to Old Orchard Beach Monday.

In Class A South, Falmouth improved to 3-0 after wins last week at Massabesic (6-1) and Gorham (2-1). In the victory over the Mustangs, Lexi Bugbee, Jayda Gamedah and Elise Gearan all scored twice. Devin Quinn and Kelly Yoon scored against the Rams. The Yachtsmen were home with Kennebunk Tuesday, host Deering Thursday and go to Bonny Eagle Wednesday of next week.

In Class B South, Yarmouth improved to 3-0-1 with wins last week over visiting Cape Elizabeth in a playoff rematch (2-1) and Greely (7-2). The Clippers beat the defending state champion Capers behind goals from Adrianna Whitlock and Katelyn D’Appolonia and nine saves from goalkeeper Hope Olson.

“It feels really good to win this one,” said D’Appolonia. “This boosts our energy for the rest of the season.”

“We stayed organized and took care of our assignments,” said Yarmouth coach Andy Higgins. “It could have gone either way. It was a fun game. A character game. We had to fight.”

In the win over the Rangers, Ehryn Groothoff had two goals, while Ashlyn Feeley, Ava Feeley, Audrey Goessling, Abi Hincks and Anna Wallace all added one. Yarmouth hosted Freeport Tuesday in its fifth straight home game to start the year, then plays at Fryeburg Academy Tuesday of next week.

Freeport won its first three games, beating visiting Greely (6-2) and host Lake Region (4-1) last week. In the win over the Rangers, Catriona Gould had four goals, while Carly Intraversato and Rachel Wall also scored. Against the Lakers, Gould and Wall both had two goals. After visiting Yarmouth Tuesday, the Falcons are at York Friday and play at Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Greely fell to 0-4 after losses last week at Freeport (6-2), at home to York (3-1) and at Yarmouth (7-2). Sawyer Dusch had two goals against the Falcons. Hannah Cornish and Elle Jowett scored in the loss to the Clippers. The Rangers sought their first win at Poland Tuesday and host Fryeburg Academy Friday.

Field hockey

Freeport’s field hockey team suffered its first loss last Wednesday, dropping a 1-0 home decision to Lake Region to fall to 2-1-1 on the season.

“We didn’t do the little things,” lamented Falcons coach Marcia Wood. “I know we’re capable of being better and we need to learn how to adjust to teams that are just aggressive because that’s the one thing missing from our game and once we have that, we’ll be fine.”

Freeport was at defending regional champion York Tuesday, hosts Fryeburg Academy Thursday, goes to Yarmouth Saturday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and welcomes Wells Monday.

Yarmouth lost, 3-0, at home to York last Wednesday, then evened its record at 2-2 Friday after a 5-0 win at NYA. In the victory, Cat Jordan had two goals, while Samantha Bailey, Lizzie Guertler and Abby Hill all added one.

“We tried a couple different things and the girls liked a different formation we tried,” said Clippers coach Tracy Quimby, who spent four years as the Panthers’ coach earlier this decade. “We just have to get in the circle and get shots off as quickly as possible.”

Yarmouth goes to Greely Thursday, hosts Freeport Saturday and welcomes Gray-New Gloucester Monday.

Greely fell to 0-3 after a 3-0 home loss to Fryeburg Academy last Wednesday. The Rangers were home versus Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday, host Yarmouth Thursday and go to Fryeburg Academy Monday.

In Class A South, Falmouth got in the win column last Tuesday, edging visiting Westbrook, 1-0, on Summer Staples’ goal in the second overtime. Last Thursday, the Yachtsmen suffered a 3-0 loss at Windham. Monday, Falmouth fell to 1-4 after a 1-0 home loss to Thornton Academy. The Yachtsmen are at Noble Wednesday, host Gorham Friday and visit South Portland Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, NYA got its first win last Wednesday, 4-2, at home over Wells, as Lilly Weinrich had a hat trick and Katie Larson also scored. Friday, the Panthers fell to 1-3 with a 5-0 home loss to Yarmouth. Goalie Eliza Tod made 20 saves.

“Overall, we’ve done well,” NYA coach Annika King said. “We’re taking it day by day.”

The Panthers go to Gray-New Gloucester Thursday, welcome Sacopee Valley Monday and play at St. Dom’s Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Falmouth’s defending Class A state champion volleyball team is off to an emphatic start. Last week, the Yachtsmen blanked both host Cheverus and visiting Bonny Eagle (25-18, 25-14, 25-17) to improve to 3-0. Annika Hester had 14 kills and Katie Phillips added nine aces in the win over the Stags. Hester had 16 kills, Phillips 15 assists and Hillary Bouchard a dozen assists against the Scots. Falmouth was at Deering Tuesday, then hosts Greely Friday and visits Portland Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class B champion Yarmouth improved to 4-1 after wins last week over visiting Brunswick in three games (25-7, 25-8, 25-16), host Greely in four sets (25-3, 23-25, 25-20, 25-7) and visiting Washington Academy in three games (25-14, 25-19, 25-16). In the win over the Dragons, Maggie Murray had 11 kills. Against the Rangers, Murray had 10 kills and Evelyn Lukis added nine. In the victory over Washington Academy, Murray had 18 kills, Lukis 17 kills, Sophie Dickson 36 assists and Avery Dube 15 service points. The Clippers are at York Friday and return home Tuesday of next week to battle Nokomis.

Greely fell to 1-2 with Friday’s four-set home loss to Yarmouth (3-25, 25-23, 20-25, 7-25). The Rangers hosted Cheverus Tuesday and go to Falmouth Friday.

NYA split its first four matches, winning 3-2 decisions at Lake Region and Bucksport and falling, 3-0, at George Stevens Academy last week. The Panthers hosted York Wednesday and visit York Friday.

Cross country

Local cross country teams took part in the Southern Maine Classic Invitational Saturday in Gorham.

In the girls’ meet, won by Bonny Eagle, Falmouth came in fifth as a team but produced the top two individuals, Sofie Matson (who finished the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 29.36 seconds) and Karley Piers (18:13.51). Yarmouth placed sixth, Greely seventh, Maine Coast Waldorf eighth and Freeport 11th. The Clippers were led by Maddie Marston (19th, 20:25.14). The fastest Ranger was Marin Provencher (seventh, 19:21.29). Olivia Reynolds led MCW with a sixth-place individual showing (19:15.42). The Falcons were paced by Jane Dawson (24th, 20:35.97). NYA didn’t score as a team. Emma Collins had the 85th-best time (22:49.73).

In the boys’ race, won by Scarborough, Greely was runner-up, Falmouth placed fifth, MCW sixth, Freeport 11th, Yarmouth 12th and NYA 20th. Like their girls’ team, the Yachtsmen had the top two individuals in Benjamin Potter (15:42.86) and Ben Green (15:47.79). The Rangers were paced by Sam Wilson (10th, 16:26.47). Martin Horne (seventh, 16:21.49) paced the Falcons. MCW was led by Seamus Woodruff (23rd, 16:57.54). Odeh Rizkallah (32nd, 17:17.79) was the top runner for the Clippers. The Panthers were paced by Chris Hamblett (50th, 17:44.55).

Golf

Falmouth’s golf team took a 3-1 record into Tuesday’s home match versus Cheverus. Last week, the Yachtsmen defeated Scarborough, 10.5-2.5

Freeport beat Fryeburg Academy, 7-0, last week to improve to 7-1-1. The Falcons hosted Cape Elizabeth Tuesday.

Greely improved to 5-1 on the season after recent wins over Bonny Eagle (10.5-2.5), Windham (8.5-4.5) and Windham again (9-4).

NYA went 2-2 last week and is now 7-5 on the year. The Panthers beat Poland (7-0) and Gray-New Gloucester (6-1) and lost to Lisbon/St. Dom’s (5-2) and York (7-0).

Yarmouth beat Poland last week, 6-1, to improve to 3-6. The Clippers hosted Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday.

