BALTIMORE — Rookie Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Biggio homered in the third, singled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and tripled in the ninth. He drove in four runs and scored three times.

Biggio and his father, Craig, a Hall of Famer with the Houston Astros, are the second father-son duo in major league history to hit for the cycle, joining Daryle and Gary Ward.

Cavan Biggo is the first player to hit for the cycle for Toronto since Jeff Fry against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 17, 2001.

It was also the first time an opponent hit for the cycle in the 27-year history of Camden Yards.

YANKEES 8, ANGELS 0: Luis Severino pitched four dominant innings and reached 98.8 mph in his injury-delayed season debut for the Yankees, an win over Los Angeles that moved host New York to the brink of clinching its 21st postseason appearance in 25 years.

INDIANS 7, TIGERS 2: Adam Plutko pitched six effective innings, rookie Oscar Mercado homered and Cleveland beat visiting Detroit night for its 15th straight victory against the Tigers.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 6, PIRATES 0: Marco Gonzales allowed six hits in seven innings, Austin Nola and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back home runs and Seattle won in Pittsburgh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 3, PADRES 1: Mike Moustakas hit his 35th home run of the season, Lorenzo Cain also went deep and Milwaukee won at home.

NOTES

PIRATES: Pittsburgh All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of pornography and soliciting a child and was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Vázquez was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. His arraignment was scheduled for later Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it began investigating the 28-year-old Vázquez in August after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Lee County, Florida. Vázquez, who lives in Saint Cloud, Florida, and the victim began the relationship when the girl was 13, authorities said.

YANKEES: New York plans to activate Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday or Thursday in an attempt to get the oft-injured outfielder ready for the playoffs.

Stanton has been limited to nine games this season. The four-time All-Star strained his left biceps on March 31 in his third game, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and returned June 18. In his sixth game back, he strained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an awkward headfirst slide into third base against Toronto on June 25.

• Dellin Betances’ season appears to be over after just eight pitches.

The New York Yankees say the reliever partially tore the Achilles tendon in his left foot when he hopped on the mound after striking out Brandon Drury, the second and final batter he faced in his season debut Sunday at Toronto.

INDIANS: Second baseman Jason Kipnis has a broken right hand and will miss the remainder of the season. Kipnis, who has had a solid season, has been bothered by the wrist for several weeks.

PHILLIES: Outfielder Corey Dickerson will not return this season after an injury to his left foot was determined to be a fracture.

BRAVES: Atlanta recalled catcher John Ryan Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed infielder Charlie Culberson on the 60-day IL.

CARDINALS: Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is recovering from a minor stroke.

