A Kennebunkport doctor has been placed on probation following a complaint from the mother of a man struggling with addiction who alleged the physician was over-prescribing medications to her son.

Dr. Calvin Fuhrmann entered into a consent agreement with the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine and Department of the Attorney General last week. Fuhrmann agreed to a license probation and to enroll in a clinical competence assessment, according to a news release Wednesday from the board.

The board obtained an independent outside review which identified several violations in standards of care, as well as issues with clinical judgment, medical decision making, medical knowledge, patient care, professionalism, and record keeping.

Following the review, the board initiated a second complaint after another physician reported that a patient of Fuhrmann’s was admitted to the hospital in an altered mental state after being found driving erratically and notably confused, the release said.

