Your Friday the 13th edition had two unsuperstitious but disturbing articles as far as our grandchildren are concerned.
One of them was on Page A1: It was about the Trump administration rolling back various clean water protections, a threat to one of our two most essential natural resources (air’s the other one). The other was stuck away in Section C with real estate features within an article on how we’re headed for another $1 trillion deficit and that the Congressional Budget Office “sees the annual deficit topping $1 trillion in 2020 and never falling below $1 trillion over the next decade.”
That’s not front-page material? What happened to the 2016 tax reform package benefit for the upper class, involving slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent to help balance the budget?
Guess we fell for “trickle-down” trickery again. Our grandchildren will be proud of us. Shame on us.
Stephen W. Musica Sr.
Harpswell
