Titans (1-1) at Jaguars (0-2), 8:20 p.m. Thursday (NFL)
Spread: Titans by 11/2
Outlook: Feeling good about our home-dog pick despite the Jaguars being winless and embroiled in the drama of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s trade request. QB Gardner Minshew has been efficient subbing for the injured Nick Foles and should get more help from Leonard Fournette vs. a Titans run-D that has been susceptible thus far. I see the Jaguars’ defense rising up with a big effort because of, not in spite of, the Ramsey mess.
Prediction: Jaguars, 20-17
– Greg Cote, Miami Herald
