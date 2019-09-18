The fall sports season is still in its infancy, but some positive trends have already emerged.

Here’s a look back at the first full week of action and a glimpse at what’s to come:

Football

South Portland’s football team gave new coach Aaron Filieo his first victory in dramatic fashion Saturday at Cheverus. The teams were scoreless at halftime and it wasn’t until just before the end of the third period that the Stags took a 7-0 lead. The Red Riots drew even early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run from quarterback Anthony Poole, but Cheverus returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD and a 14-7 lead. Undaunted, South Portland answered on a 6-yard Poole scoring run, then, after forcing a Stags’ fumble, Poole hit Tyler Small from 9-yards out and after a last-second goal line stand, the Red Riots had a 19-14 victory and a 1-1 record.

“It means so much for us,” said Poole, who ran for 190 yards and two scores and threw for 116 yards and another TD. “We’ve worked so hard. The new coaching staff has pushed us so hard. It’s a new culture in South Portland and I think we showed that today. We never quit. That’s all it was. It’s an amazing feeling, really hard to explain.”

“It’s great,” said Filieo, a one-time star player and assistant coach at South Portland. “It was a great football day. The crowd was good and the energy was good. It’s a great feeling. I think more than anything, it’s about winning a football game, regardless of who we played.”

The Red Riots are home Friday to face 0-2 Noble as they seek to eclipse last year’s win total.

Scarborough, meanwhile, fell to 1-1 after an 18-7 loss at Bonny Eagle. The Red Storm got out to a fast start when Jarett Flaker scored on a 21 yard run for a 7-0 lead, but they never scored again. Scarborough gained 176 yards, but was penalized eight times for 58 yards and committed one turnover.

“It started really well for us, then the next two drives also went well except for penalties,” Red Storm coach Lance Johnson said. “We could have gotten out to an even better start. After that, they just did a great job against our perimeter run game and the quarterback runs we run off that stuff.

“I’m proud of the guys. They played hard. We made too many mistakes, but we competed right to the end. That’s a good sign. this is a tough place to play. Bonny Eagle played really hard and they earned it. They weren’t happy having lost to us (the last couple years).”

Scarborough looks to bounce back Friday when it makes the long trip north to 1-1 Bangor.

Cape Elizabeth dropped to 1-1 on the year after a 42-12 loss at York. Gannon Stewart threw touchdown passes of 30 yards to Ryan McKean and 84 yards to Matt Laughlin, but it wasn’t enough. The Capers host 1-1 Fryeburg Academy Friday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team enjoyed a 2-0 win at Thornton Academy last Friday, as Jarod Glidden and Peter O’Brien had goals. Tuesday, the Red Storm settled for a 1-1 home draw against Westbrook on Xander Haskell’s goal. Scarborough (2-0-2) has a showdown at unbeaten South Portland Saturday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and plays at Portland Tuesday of next week.

South Portland improved to 2-0-1 Tuesday with a 1-0 home win over Thornton Academy. Damir Brkic had the goal. After going to Sanford Thursday, the Red Riots host Scarborough Saturday and travel to Noble Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth lost its first two games, but evened its record at 2-2 with wins over visiting Fryeburg Academy (5-0) and host Wells (8-0). In the victory over the Raiders, Nick Clifford, Killian Lathrop, Jonas Moon, Charlie Dall and Stewart Kelley all scored. Against the Warriors, Moon had two goals, while Clifford, Eddie Caldera, Egan Doherty, Dylan Hewitt, Max Patterson and Jack Sands each added one. The Capers return to action Tuesday when Freeport pays a visit. Next Thursday, Cape Elizabeth is at defending Class C state champion Waynflete.

Greater Portland Christian School fell to 0-3 Saturday after a 1-0 home loss to Seacoast Christian. The Lions are home versus Valley Saturday and go to Pine Tree Academy Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth bounced back from its first loss in early two years Tuesday with an 8-0 home win over Wells. Karli Chapin and Maggie Cochran had two goals apiece, while Tori Hewes, Lucy Rayback, Laura Ryer and Emily Supple also tickled the twine. The Capers (2-1) go to Gray-New Gloucester Saturday and host Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Two-time defending Class A South champion Scarborough sandwiched emphatic road wins over Biddeford (11-0) and Westbrook (10-0) with a 1-0 home victory over Thornton Academy to improve to 5-0. Against the Tigers, Sarah Callahan scored four times, Madison Blanche and Ali Mokriski added two apiece and Caitlin Noiles, Josie Patton and Ashley Sabatino each finished with one. Mokriski had the lone goal in the win over the Golden Trojans. Against the Blue Blazes, Sabatino scored four times, Olivia Martel had two goals and Una Djuranovic, Paige Spooner, Blanche and Noiles had one goal apiece. The Red Storm host South Portland Saturday and welcome Portland Tuesday.

South Portland fell to 0-3 Tuesday with a 2-1 loss at Thornton Academy. Brooklynn Ortiz had the goal. The Red Riots hosted Sanford Thursday, go to Scarborough Saturday and welcome Noble Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team suffered its first loss last Wednesday, falling at home to defending Class A state champion Biddeford, 1-0. The Red Storm only mustered two shots.

“I trust that the defense is where it needs to be,” Mariello said. “Now, we just need to develop the offense. We had our opportunities. I know it’s early in the season and we have some loose ends to tie.”

Monday, Scarborough improved to 3-1 with a 2-0 win at Sanford. Anna Kavanaugh and Carrie Timpson both scored. The Red Storm hosted Cheverus Thursday and go to Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

South Portland gave new coach Sarah Millington her first win last Thursday, 2-0, at Noble, then fell to 1-4 Monday after a 5-1 home loss to Gorham. Lauren DiBiase and Lydia Grant scored in the win. Grant also had the goal against the Rams. The Red Riots were at Westbrook Wednesday, go to Massabesic Saturday and host Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth fell to 2-3 after recent losses at Gray-New Gloucester (2-1) and at home to Lake Region (4-1). Grace Gray scored against the Patriots and Camden Woods had the goal in the loss to the Lakers. The Capers were at St. Dom’s Thursday, host defending Class B South champion York Monday and welcome Poland Wednesday of next week.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team swept visiting Mt. Desert Island (25-5, 25-16, 25-10) and Wells (25-19, 25-13, 25-14) last weekend to improve to 3-1. Julia Torre had six aces versus the Trojans. In the win over the Warriors, Corina Page led the way with 13 assists and Abi Bisceglie had six kills. The Capers visit Deering Friday and host Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Scarborough swept visiting Cheverus (25-11, 25-20, 25-17) last week, then improved to 3-0 Tuesday with a five-set victory at Gorham. The Red Storm hosted Windham Thursday and go to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

South Portland started 3-1 after sweeping visiting Portland (25-15, 25-16, 25-18) and downing host Marshwood in three sets. Ashlee Aceto had 28 assists, Pearl Friedland-Farley 23 digs and Maria Degifico 13 kills against the Bulldogs. The Red Riots hosted Bonny Eagle Thursday and go to Windham Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Scarborough’s boys placed first and the girls second at Saturday’s Southern Maine Classic Invitational cross country meet.

The boys’ squad was led by Erik LoSacco, who was fifth individually on the 5-kilometer course with a time of 16 minutes, 10.31 seconds. South Portland placed 13th as a team and was paced by Nic Borelli (35th, 17:24.77).

Scarborough’s girls were second to Bonny Eagle and were paced by Kayla Werner, who was fourth in 18:50.82. South Portland finished 22nd and was led by Isabella Carrier (69th, 22:20.83).

Thursday, Cape Elizabeth joined Old Orchard Beach and Waynflete at Wells and Friday, Scarborough hosts Gorham and Portland and South Portland joins Marshwood, Massabesic and Windham at Cheverus.

Golf

Scarborough’s golf team improved to 4-2 after Tuesday’s 9-4 win over South Portland.

South Portland fell to 2-4 after its loss to Scarborough.

Cape Elizabeth suffered is first loss, 7-1, to Freeport Tuesday, then improved to 8-1-1 with a 7-0 win over Poland.

