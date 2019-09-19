NEW HIRES

Maine Audubon announces new hires:

Tracy Hart was hired as a wildlife ecologist.

Hart brings more than two decades of experience in wildlife conservation and environmental education.

Melissa Kim was named director of communications and marketing.

Kim was most recently the editorial director at Islandport Press. She previously worked in communications, journalism, and publishing in Maine, New York and London.

Laura Seretta joined as a development assistant.

Seretta previously spent the past decade living in Boston and working at MIT.

Gove Group Real Estate has hired Jane Cyr as a sales manager for its Wells office.

Cyr spent the past 25 years working in the residential home market in real estate sales and new home construction.

PROMOTIONS

Maine Audubon announces promotions:

Eliza Donoghue was promoted to director of advocacy at Maine Audubon.

Donoghue joined the staff in 2017 as senior policy and advocacy specialist. She worked previously at the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Stanley Sampson was recently named visitor services and retail associate. Sampson first joined Maine Audubon in 2018 as an environmental educator for the summer camps. He has worked previously in educational leadership and nature education.

