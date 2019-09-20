CASCO — The 16th annual Maine Lakes Brewfest will be held Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Point Sebago, 261 Point Sebago Road.
This year’s theme is “Sampling the Best!” No one under 21 will be admitted, and no pets are allowed. Parking is $5 per car.
Tickets can be purchased online at mainelakesbrewfest.com before Sept. 24 for $40, plus fees. Admission with a non-drinking ticket is $5, plus fees.
