PORTLAND—As it rises back into contention, Waynflete’s girls’ soccer team will suffer through its share of fits and starts and the Flyers endured that very thing against Old Orchard Beach Friday afternoon at Fore River Fields.

Waynflete got out to a fast start when freshman Lucy Sarno scored on a rebound in the ninth minute, but after failing to add to the lead, the Flyers found themselves tied at halftime when Seagulls junior Shani Plante scored on a long shot.

When Plante struck again five minutes into the second half, Waynflete found itself behind and despite some great opportunities, the Flyers were on the brink of defeat before junior Kilee Sherry finally finished with 19 minutes on the clock.

That would be it for scoring, however, as neither team managed a shot in 10 minutes of overtime and the contest ended up deadlocked, 2-2.

Waynflete is now 1-2-1 on the season, while Old Orchard Beach is 0-4-1.

“It was a frustrating day,” said Carrie Earls, who co-coaches the Flyers with George Sherry. “We had 16 shots and some great opportunities. Cheers to Old Orchard Beach for coming out and playing hard. They worked hard and deserved the tie.”

Growth

Last fall, Waynflete missed the playoffs for the first time since 1991, but the Flyers are a year older and more confident this autumn and are eager to return to glory.

Waynflete opened with 1-0 home loss to Traip Academy, then downed visiting Fryeburg Academy, 5-2. Tuesday, the Flyers lost at Sacopee Valley, 5-1.

Old Orchard Beach was blanked at defending Class D champion North Yarmouth Academy, 5-0, in its first game, then was beaten by host Wells (5-2) and St. Dom’s (1-0) and visiting Traip Academy (6-0).

Last year, two of Waynflete’s four victories came at the hands of the Seagulls, 4-1 in Old Orchard Beach and 5-1 at home.

Friday, on a beautiful 79 degree afternoon, the Flyers hoped to do it again, but couldn’t finish enough chances to prevail.

After Seagulls freshman goalkeeper Summer St. Louis stopped a shot by Flyers junior Clara Sandberg, Waynflete went on top with 31:49 left in the first half, as Sherry had a shot saved by St. Louis, but Sarno was waiting by the far post to tap home the rebound for a 1-0 lead.

The Flyers had a chance to add to their advantage, but senior Abby Aleshire missed just high, St. Louis dove to rob Sherry, then Sandberg missed just high in front of the goal.

Then, Old Orchard Beach transitioned to offense and with 20:40 remaining in the half, freshman Elise MacNair played the ball ahead to Plante, who dribbled, then launched a powerful, long shot which Waynflete sophomore goalkeeper Jesse Connors couldn’t reach and the game was deadlocked, 1-1.

The Flyers controlled the rest of the first half, but remained frustrated, as Sandberg’s high shot was saved, Sandberg set up sophomore Freya Lutz-Mountain for a shot which St. Louis saved, Sherry hit the side netting and with 4:58 to go before the break. Sherry rang a shot off the crossbar.

In the first half, Waynflete had a 10-3 shots advantage, but the game was even.

The second half would be more of the same.

Just 43 seconds in, freshman Devan Sherry missed just wide.

With 35:58 left in regulation, Sandberg’s long shot was saved by St. Louis.

The Seagulls then went on top, as MacNair had a shot blocked, but the rebound deflected to Plante, whose shot barely got past a diving Connors and Old Orchard Beach improbably had a 2-1 advantage.

The Flyers then pushed for the equalizer, but Kilee Sherry again ripped a shot off the crossbar, Devan Sherry was denied after a long run, Kilee Sherry had a left-footed shot saved, Sandberg’s header on a cross from freshman Lolie Millspaugh went high and Kilee Sherry shot high with St. Louis out of position.

Waynflete refused to quit, however, and was rewarded with 19:04 on the clock, as Kilee Sherry took a long pass from senior Sophi Aronson, raced in and steered the ball past St. Louis to tie the game again, 2-2.

Down the stretch in regulation, the Flyers hoped to get the winning goal, but sophomore Lucy Goodman’s shot was saved, Devan Sherry missed an open net, a Kilee Sherry rush was broken up by Seagulls senior back Caitlin Perrigo and on a late corner kick, Devan Sherry missed wide.

The contest went to “sudden victory” overtime, which consists of two five-minute periods and if no one scores, the contest goes in the books as a tie.

That’s how it would play out as neither team could generate a good scoring chance.

“We just couldn’t put it together,” Earls said. “It got in our heads and we got frantic.

“We’re glad to get the tie. We learned a valuable lesson to not take anyone for granted, come out slow or not take advantage of opportunities.”

Waynflete had a commanding 16-4 advantage in shots and took four corner kicks to Old Orchard Beach’s two, but could only manage to split Heal Points.

Connors made two saves for the Flyers, while the Seagulls got 14 saves from St. Louis.

Consistency

Old Orchard Beach is back in action Monday at home versus NYA.

Waynflete looks to bounce back when it hosts St. Dom’s Tuesday. The Flyers then face the daunting task of going to defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth Thursday before hosting Greely next Saturday.

We’re looking forward to a competitive game Tuesday against St. Dom’s, then we have tough games against Cape and Greely,” Earls said. “We want to get some results next week.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

