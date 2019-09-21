WESTPORT, Mass. — Two students had to be hospitalized and one was physically restrained at a Massachusetts high school after police say several students ingested an e-cigarette.
Westport police say they were called to the local high school Friday morning for a report of a student displaying signs of being “under the influence and showing extremely erratic behavior.” The Standard-Times reported that the student continued to display erratic and violent behavior while being evaluated by medical personnel and had to be restrained and later hospitalized. Another student was also hospitalized and several others were evaluated by the school nurse and paramedics.
Police say high school administrators and the school’s resource officer determined several students had ingested an e-cigarette that contained a mixture of nicotine and THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana.
