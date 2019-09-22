Summer weather made a welcome return in recent days, but the focus around here is on autumn, as local fall teams continue to impress.

The biggest games and events are yet to come and here’s a glimpse at what you might have missed and what’s upcoming:

Football

Cheverus’ football team got in the win column for the first time Friday, downing host Gorham, 35-21. After a scoreless first quarter, the Stags went up, 7-0, on Ian Trafford’s 43-yard touchdown burst. The Rams then scored 13 points in a row, but late in the first half, Greyden Lindstedt scored on a 1-yard TD run for a 14-13 halftime lead. A 3-yard Trafford run and a 57-yard touchdown scamper by Sean Tompkins opened it up in the third period and Lindstedt’s 45-yard TD gallop in the fourth quarter put it away.

“Great focus week in practice,” said Trafford, who ran for 158 yards. “We talked a lot about maturity.”

Lindstedt rushed for 112 yards, Tompkins had 83 and as a team, Cheverus gained 353 yards on the ground.

“It was a big win,” said Stags coach Mike Vance. “We needed it. We like the grit of this group.”

Cheverus (1-2) looks to even its record Saturday when it hosts Westbrook (0-3). The teams didn’t meet a year ago.

Deering dropped to 1-2 after a 13-6 loss at Massabesic. The Rams trailed, 13-0, at halftime, then got on the board in the third quarter on a 15-yard TD run by Travis Soule, but that’s as close as they would get.

“(Massabesic) played so hard,” said Deering coach Rob Susi. “They play hard, they’re coached well and they gave us everything we could handle. They made plays when they needed to. That’s the mark of a good team.”

The Rams look to even their record Friday at 0-3 Noble. The teams didn’t play in 2018.

Portland fell to 0-3, losing, 49-3, to defending Class B champion Marshwood in its home opener Friday. A Cristo Vumpa field goal proved to be the Bulldogs’ lone points. Portland hosts 2-1 Kennebunk Friday in the teams’ first-ever meeting.

Boys’ soccer

Portland’s boys’ soccer team stretched its win streak to five games and improved to 5-1 at press time after victories last week at Biddeford (7-1), at home over Thornton Academy (4-0) and at Westbrook (1-0). Steve Matanga scored four times against the Tigers, as Allan Bemdibe, Alex Millones and Cristo Vumpa all tickled the twine once. In the win over the Golden Trojans, Matanga, Paulo Julio, Gabriel Panzo and Anselmo Tela had the goals. Tela scored the lone goal versus the Blue Blazes and Henry Flynn made six saves in goal. The Bulldogs hosted Scarborough in a showdown Tuesday and go to South Portland Thursday.

Cheverus enjoyed a 3-1 win at Massabesic last Tuesday, then fell to 2-3-1 after losing at Gorham (1-0) and at home to Kennebunk (2-1). Ethan Hammond, Ryan Kratzer and Will Mullen all scored in the victory. Harrison Bell made seven saves in the loss to Gorham. Against Kennebunk, Hammond scored and Bell made nine saves. The Stags were at Deering Tuesday, host Falmouth Friday and welcome Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 1-4-1 after losing last week at Marshwood (2-1), at home to Falmouth (3-0) and at Gorham (3-1). Max Morrione made eight saves against the Yachtsmen.

“We have moments of really good soccer, but we have to work on our toughness and our patience,” said Deering coach Joel Costigan. “The last few games we’ve played, we’ve had moments of dominating soccer. Tonight, we moved the ball well and made good runs, but they weren’t fruitful because we become impatient or play too fast or play down the middle. It comes down to playing the entire game.”

David Muswaba had the goal and Morrione had six saves in the loss to the Rams. Deering hosted Cheverus Tuesday and welcomes Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Defending Class C champion Waynflete extended its unbeaten streak to 21 games with wins last week at home over Sacopee Valley (8-0) and at Traip Academy (3-2), then fell to 3-1 Saturday after a 1-0 loss at Greely. Against the Hawks, Ben Talpey had a hat trick, while Joey Ansel-Mullen, Luca Antolini, Oliver Burdick, Ian McClure-Chute and Pat Shaw each scored once.

“I’m really excited about today,” said Talpey, who played on the junior varsity team in 2018. “Not being on the team last year, I had some doubts coming in because we lost a lot, but I’ve been so amazed at how guys have stepped up. It’s been impressive to watch.”

“I think we’re dangerous all over,” Waynflete coach Brandon Salway said. “If we move the ball like that and share it, it makes it really difficult for teams to focus on one person. It has to be a team effort. We’re off to a good start.”

Ansel-Mullen, Burdick and Aidan Kieffer scored in the go-ahead win over Traip Academy. In the setback, their first loss since the 2017 Class C South semifinals, the Flyers had chances late but couldn’t finish.

“The group I have right now likes to play in these games and we feel like we’re right there with these teams,” said Salway. “These games get us tournament tested. We had to play from behind and I thought we were resilient.”

Waynflete was at St. Dom’s Tuesday, hosts Cape Elizabeth Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and welcomes Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cheverus continues to live up to billing, improving to 6-0 after wins last week over visiting Massabesic (6-0), visiting Gorham (5-2) and host Kennebunk (3-0). Against the Mustangs, Julia Kratzer had two goals, while Emma Gallant, Mia Kratzer, Riley O’Mara and Grace Shimansky all scored once. In the win over Gorham, Lauren Jordan scored twice, while Gallant, Mia Kratzer and O’Mara also finished. Gallant, O’Mara and Julia Kratzer had the goals in the win over Kennebunk. The Stags hosted Deering Tuesday, go to Falmouth Saturday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and have a test at Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

Portland extended its win streak to three games and its unbeaten streak to four last week after downing visiting Biddeford (5-0), host Thornton Academy (2-0) and visiting Westbrook (6-0) to improve to 4-1-1. In the win over the Tigers, Toni Stevenson scored two goals, while Annika More, Kendall Sniper and Eliza Stein added one apiece. Eliza Stein and Elizabeth Littel had the goals against the Golden Trojans. Against the Blue Blazes, More and Stein had two goals apiece and Lydia Stein also scored. The Bulldogs had a big test at two-time defending regional champion Scarborough Tuesday. They host South Portland Friday.

Deering fell to 0-6 after losses last week to visiting Marshwood (3-0), host Falmouth (4-0) and visiting Gorham (5-0). The Rams were at Cheverus Tuesday and go to Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete was 1-2-1 at press time after a 5-1 setback at Sacopee Valley and a 2-2 home draw against Old Orchard Beach last week. Freya Lutz-Mountain scored and goalkeeper Jesse Connors made nine saves in the loss. Lucy Sarno and Kilee Sherry scored goals against the Seagulls, but the Flyers failed to convert several golden opportunities to win it.

“It was a frustrating day,” said Carrie Earls, who co-coaches the Flyers with George Sherry. “We had 16 shots and some great opportunities. Cheers to Old Orchard Beach for coming out and playing hard. They worked hard and deserved the tie.”

Waynflete was home with St. Dom’s Tuesday, travels to defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth Thursday, welcomes Greely Saturday and goes to Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team played some dramatic games last week. The Stags first edged host Scarborough, a longtime nemesis, 2-1, in double-overtime, then settled for a 1-1 home tie versus Bonny Eagle. In the victory, Taylor Tory scored in regulation and Madisyn Durgin won it. Tory also scored against the Scots. Cheverus (3-1-2) was at Kennebunk Tuesday, hosts Westbrook Thursday and plays at Windham Monday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

The Portland/Deering co-op squad fell to 0-7 after losing at home to Westbrook (5-1), at Windham (3-1) and at Thornton Academy (2-0). Rebekah Dunn scored against the Blue Blazes and Noelle Walker had the goal against the Eagles. Jada McIlwain made 10 saves against Westbrook, 18 versus Windham and 20 in the loss to the Golden Trojans. Portland/Deering is at Noble Wednesday, hosts Gorham Thursday and travels to South Portland Monday.

Volleyball

Cheverus’ volleyball team got in the win column twice last week, improving to 2-3 with a four-set (22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23) win at Greely and a three-set (25-17, 25-12, 25-9) home victory over Westbrook. In the Stags’ first-ever win over the Rangers, Liza Rogers and Alex Hammond each had 10 kills and Jill Lizotte had nine. Maddie Williams added 13 assists. Rogers also had 12 service points and 10 digs. Against the Blue Blazes, Rogers had 24 service points, 20 aces and six assists, Williams and Ainsley Gray added four kills each and Emily Elowitch had seven service points. The Stags were at Massabesic Tuesday and welcome Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 0-4 after straight set home losses to defending Class A champion Falmouth and Cape Elizabeth last week. The Rams were at Bonny Eagle Tuesday, host Kennebunk Thursday and play at Windham Tuesday of next week.

Portland took a 1-3 record into Tuesday’s home match versus Falmouth. Last week, the Bulldogs dropped a four-set decision at home versus Thornton Academy (23-25, 24-26, 25-20, 21-25), then held off host Brunswick in five games (25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-12). In the loss, Rose Watson had nine digs for Portland while Kiera Eubanks had nine kills. Erin Chadbourne added 12 assists. In the victory, Chadbourne recorded four aces and nine assists, Watson had nine digs and Eubanks added four kills and three blocks. Portland goes to Scarborough Thursday, then hosts Sanford Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Deering hosted Biddeford, Falmouth, Kennebunk and Thornton Academy in a cross country meet Friday.

The Rams boys came in first, as Isaac Tabb led the way as an individual, placing third with a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds. Joey Lancia (fourth, 17:43), Alexey Seredin (fifth, 17:44) and Owen Pfaff (sixth, 17:46) were right behind.

In the girls’ competition, won by Falmouth, Deering didn’t score as a team, but Megan Cunningham was the top individual in 20:57. Teammate Hadley Poirier placed third in 21:11.

Cheverus also hosted a meet, against Marshwood, Massabesic, South Portland and Windham.

The Stags boys were second to the Red Riots, as Will Herman (second, 18:41) was the team’s fastest runner.

In the girls’ race, won by Windham, Cheverus was second. Grace Turner (fourth, 23:01) led the way.

Portland joined Gorham and Sanford at Scarborough.

The Bulldogs girls were runners-up to the hosts and were led by freshman Annabelle Brooks (fourth, 21:18).

In the boys’ meet, also won by Scarborough, Portland placed third and was paced by Wyatt Dana (sixth, 18:07).

Friday, Deering and Portland join Falmouth, Sanford and South Portland at Westbrook and Cheverus runs with Massabesic, Scarborough and Thornton Academy at Biddeford.

Golf

Portland’s golf team took a 4-2 record into Tuesday’s match at Scarborough. Last week, the Bulldogs were 7.5-5.5 winners over Falmouth.

Cheverus fell to 1-6 after 9.5-3.5 losses last week to Falmouth and South Portland. The Stags close the regular season versus Portland Thursday.

The state meet qualifier will be held Monday.

Press Herald staff writers Mike Lowe and Kevin Thomas contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

