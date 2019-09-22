Four people – a lobsterman, a doctor, and two nurses – are being credited with helping to save the life of an elderly man who fell off a Jet Ski near MacMahon Island in Georgetown around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Richard Russell, 85, of West Gardiner was riding the personal watercraft in the Sheepscot River when he fell off, the Maine Department of Maine Resources said in a statement Sunday morning.

Russell was unconscious when the lobsterman, who saw him fall into the river, pulled him out of the water and transported him to the Robinhood Marina in Georgetown.

The department said that a nurse who was on a nearby vessel at the marina boarded the lobsterman’s boat and performed CPR. A second nurse and a physician, who were nearby, also responded and assisted with CPR until officers from the Maine Marine Patrol arrived.

Russell was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in critical condition Sunday night.

