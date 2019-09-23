So, Mr. Balentine had a transformative experience hiking in Baxter Park. I concur it is a most beautiful and inspiring locale. He then makes an odd segue to extolling rugged individualism, freedom from the “nanny state” telling us what we can and cannot do, and relief from “bloviating” legislators writing laws that allow able-bodied and able-minded folks to live off welfare. Might we presume that Mr. Balentine would wish to extend such freedom and individualism to the female half of the population as well, so they might decide for themselves when, if, and how many children they wished to bear? And that no legislator would presume to come between her and her health care provider? Because otherwise, he looks suspiciously like a sexist hypocrite.

Ann Morrill

South Portland

