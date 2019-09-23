PORTLAND — Maine Medical Center is offering free mammograms in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Free appointments are available from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1 for those who are age 40 and over and have no active breast problems. Appointments are limited and registration is required. To register or for more information, call 396-8443.
