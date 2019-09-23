9/16 at 1:35 a.m. Joseph J. Francis, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of probation violation and violation of conditional release.

9/16 at 8:08 a.m. Anthena L. Court, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/16 at 10:51 a.m. Monica House, 33, of Freeport, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Terrance Fitzgerald on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating after suspension.

9/16 at 11:16 a.m. Faith L. Mitchell, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/16 at 2:28 p.m. Courtney Abbott, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/16 at 2:28 p.m. David Smythe, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/16 at 4:58 p.m. Mugere Charles, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/16 at 4:58 p.m. James Osgood, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/16 at 6:16 p.m. Ryan M. Cruz, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of disorderly conduct and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/16 at 10:28 p.m. Dheyaa M. Kadim, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/17 at 1:16 a.m. Nicholas Ennis, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Brent Ross on two outstanding warrants.

9/17 at 3:47 a.m. Jacob S. Gurney, 37, address unlisted, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

9/17 at 4:37 a.m. Jonathan L. Pease, 52, of Scarborough, was arrested on High Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/17 at 5:58 a.m. Robert Graham, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on two outstanding warrants.

9/17 at 8:49 a.m. Harold F. Varnum, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on two outstanding warrants.

9/17 at 10:30 a.m. Joshua K. Farris, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Joseph Bliss on charges of criminal mischief and driving to endanger.

9/17 at noon. Everett H. Meserve, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Andrew Hagerty on a charge of murder.

9/17 at 12:15 p.m. Rebecca Adams, 33, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer William Stratis on a charge of assault.

9/17 at 1:23 p.m. Joshua R. Jones, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/17 at 1:37 p.m. Justin S. Renna, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/17 at 2:08 p.m. Trisha A. Stella, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/17 at 3:51 p.m. Corey P. Cushman, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Fish Pier by Officer William Buckley on charges of assault, criminal threatening and violation of conditional release.

9/17 at 3:54 p.m. Robert Burton, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/17 at 4:48 p.m. Cameron Cartier, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditional release and on an outstanding warrant.

9/18 at 1:21 a.m. Katherine Gonzalez-Aquino, 28, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

9/18 at 4:15 a.m. Robert Sawyer, 29, of Raymond, was arrested on Union Wharf by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/18 at 7:15 a.m. Gerald A. Mains, 52, address unlisted, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Jessica Brown on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

9/18 at 11:56 a.m. Jason Nelson, 41, of Windham, was arrested on Thompson’s Point Road by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of operating while under the influence.

9/18 at 2:35 p.m. Giraldo Reyes, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of public drinking.

9/18 at 3:21 p.m. Dale A. Eldridge, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/18 at 5:21 p.m. Melissa G. Tucci, 47, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Mechanic Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of illegal possession of hypodermic needle and violation of conditional release.

9/18 at 7:03 p.m. Daniel Onorato, 39, of Portland, was arrested on West Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/19 at 12:45 a.m. Adams Timothy Callen, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

9/19 at 1:33 p.m. Joshua Rezendes, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/19 at 1:55 a.m. David D. Pheng, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of operating after suspension and an outstanding warrant.

9/19 at 3:13 a.m. Marcus Phillips, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Curran Huff and charges of fugitive from justice, operating under the influence and operating without a license.

9/19 at 8:14 a.m. Jonathan Wedemeyer, 45, of address unlisted, was arrested on Gray Street by Officer David Argitis on two outstanding warrants.

9/19 at 9:07 a.m. Todd Burke, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on Western Promenade by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

9/19 at 9:07 a.m. Richard Peterson, 47, address unlisted, was arrested on Western Promenade by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking and an outstanding warrant.

9/19 at 9:24 a.m. Christopher Bean, 49, address unlisted, was arrested on Western Promenade by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

9/19 at 1:23 p.m. Michael Allen Bradeen, 29, address unlisted, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on two outstanding warrants.

9/19 at 2:34 p.m. Giraldo Reyes, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of public drinking.

9/19 at 3:55 p.m. Itita Raynayah Washington, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Kennebec Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating without a license.

9/19 at 6:52 p.m. Timothy Brackett, 37, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jesse Dana on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

9/20 at 12:39 p.m. Kordell Wadley, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Pembroke Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/20 at 6:31 p.m. Joseph A. Blais, 56, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on charges of violation of conditional release and violation of protective order.

9/20 at 6:50 p.m. John Bourke, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jesse Dana on two outstanding warrants.

9/21 at 10:17 a.m. David B. Keith, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Cherry Street by Officer Heather Brake on an outstanding warrant.

9/21 at 12:20 a.m. Ahmed Hassan Adow, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/21 at 2:30 a.m. Damian D. Gilbert, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of violation of protection order.

9/21 at 2:48 a.m. Ryan Scott Willey, 39, of Charleston, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant.

9/31 at 3:21 a.m. Nicole Savoy, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Fessenden Street by Officer John Nelson on a charge of criminal threatening.

9/21 at 4:37 a.m. Fahad S. Hilowle, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/21 at 6:50 a.m. Lucas L. Creamer, 39, of Stratford, Connecticut, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/21 at 2:23 p.m. Colin Frick, 34, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

9/21 at 5:40 p.m. Joshua J. Woodbury, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant.

9/21 at 9:37 p.m. Jeremiah Schaffner, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Street by Officer Jeffrey Drew on an outstanding warrant.

9/21 at 11:07 p.m. Stephen B. Ochan, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielson on an outstanding warrant.

9/21 at 11:18 p.m. Brian Elliot, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenuye by Officer Patrick Landrigan on charges of criminal trespass.

9/22 at 1:49 a.m. Noori Noori Samir Al Najaf, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer John Nelson on two counts of violation of conditional release.

Correction: Kason Kean Roeun, 19, of Portland, was issued a summons on Aug. 24 at 10:55 p.m. on Taft Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

