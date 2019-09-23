TOPSHAM — The town’s solar energy supporters got a thumbs-up from selectmen to seek prices on purchasing solar energy.

Three of the five members of the Board of Selectmen attended the Thursday meeting where they unanimously approved the request. It authorizes Topsham Solar Advocates to scope out possibilities for purchasing solar power for town properties, said Bill Thompson, vice chairman of the select board.

Thompson said the group will send requests for proposals to several providers. The board is not obligated to accept any proposals.

Topsham Solar Advocates, a group of 10 Topsham residents and business owners, had presented options to selectmen for purchasing solar power through what Thompson likened to a rent-to-own program, wherein a company builds the solar array and gets a tax credit; the town buys power from that provider and eventually takes over ownership of the array.

However, town officials worry the town would have to make a large investment 10 to 20 years down the road when some solar equipment needs replacement, Thompson said.

“So we were more agreeable to buying solar power from providers,” as the town does now from standard utilities, Thompson said.

Between July 2018 and June 2019, the town paid $180,000-$190,000 for electricity, Town Manager Rich Roedner said. It buys its power from Constellation NewEnergy Inc., through Maine Power Options, which gets competitive pricing for bulk power for municipalities and nonprofit organizations.

Solar Advocates says a power-purchase agreement would allow Topsham to buy power from a solar provider at a set rate that could save the town about $37,000 a year.

The selectmen’s vote Thursday allows the group to get firmer numbers.

“They are confident we can get some favorable costs for power,” Thompson said.

He estimated it could be eight to 12 weeks before the Solar Advocates comes back to selectmen to present its findings.

