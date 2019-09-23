AUBURN — Participating in the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour, B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O Nine,” B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo” bombers, P-51 Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” and P-40 Warhawk “Jaws” fighters, will fly into the Auburn/Lewiston Municipal Airport at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, for a visit through Friday, Sept. 27.
This is a rare opportunity to visit, explore and learn more about the unique and rare treasures of World War II aviation history. The planes will be on display until they depart after operations on Sept. 27. Hours of ground tours and display are 2 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25; 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; and 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 27.
Visitors may also experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a 30-minute flight aboard the rare aircraft. The 30-minute flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. Get some “stick time” in the world’s greatest fighters! P-51 flight training is $2,400 for a half hour and $3,400 for a full hour. P-40 Warhawk flight training is $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. For reservations and information on flight experiences call 800-568-8924.
The tour travels the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect, and the citizens and families who share the freedom that they helped preserve. Find out more by visiting www.collingsfoundation.org.
