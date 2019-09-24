Summer weather made a welcome return in recent days, but the focus around here is on autumn, as local fall teams continue to impress.

The biggest games and events are yet to come and here’s a glimpse at what you might have missed and what’s upcoming:

Football

Brunswick’s football team improved to 3-0 last Friday with a hard-fought 27-14 home win over previously undefeated Windham. The Dragons have a showdown at 3-0 Lawrence Friday in a game that will go a long way toward determining the top seed in Class B North. Last year, Brunswick won, 55-28, at Lawrence, then beat the Bulldogs again, 14-10 in the Class B North Final.

Morse fell to 0-3 after a 39-0 loss at three-time defending state champion Wells. The Shipbuilders look to get in the win column Friday at home versus Medomak Valley (2-1). The teams didn’t meet last season.

Mt. Ararat’s eight-man squad improved to 2-1 Saturday with a 62-22 home win over Ellsworth. The Eagles visit 1-2 Yarmouth Friday. The teams didn’t meet last season.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team was 5-0 and atop the Class A North Heal Points standings at press time after a 9-0 home victory over Edward Little and a 3-1 win at Camden Hills last week. The Dragons were home versus Hampden Academy Tuesday, go to defending state champion Lewiston Friday and host Messalonskee Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat bounced back from an 0-2 start with wins last week at home over Camden Hills (1-0), at Mt. Blue (4-0), and at home over Morse (2-0). The Eagles (3-2) were home with Skowhegan Tuesday, travel to Edward Little Friday and welcome Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

Morse fell to 0-7 after recent losses at Medomak Valley (4-0), at home to Maranacook (2-0), at Mt. Ararat (2-0) and at home to Gardiner (3-2). The Shipbuilders seek their first win Friday at Leavitt, then travel to Erskine Academy Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 4-2 at press time following a 3-2 double-overtime win at Edward Little, a 3-0 home loss to two-time defending Class A champion Camden Hills and a 3-0 home win over Lewiston. The Dragons are at Messalonskee Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was 2-2 after a 5-1 loss at Camden Hills and a 3-1 win at Morse. The Eagles went to Skowhegan Tuesday, host Edward Little Friday, welcome Mt. Blue in a makeup game Saturday and visit Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

Morse was 1-4-1 after a 2-2 tie at Medomak Valley and losses to visiting Maranacook (2-1) and Mt. Ararat (3-1). The Shipbuilders host Leavitt Saturday and welcome Erskine Academy Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team extended its win streak to five after downing visiting Brunswick (2-1) and host Lewiston (3-2) last week, then fell to 5-2 with a 7-0 loss at defending Class A North champion Skowhegan Saturday. The Eagles hosted Camden Hills Thursday and go to Oxford Hills Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick was 3-4 at press time after 2-1 losses at Mt. Ararat and Bangor and wins over visiting Messalonskee (4-3) and Lewiston (3-2). The Dragons went to Hampden Academy Wednesday, host Camden Hills Saturday and welcome Oxford Hills Thursday of next week.

Morse lost, 3-0, at Lawrence, then improved to 3-2 after a 2-1 win at Lincoln Academy last week. The Shipbuilders were home with Mt. View Tuesday and Waterville Thursday, go to Erskine Academy Saturday and host Winslow Monday.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball team fell to 1-4 last week with losses at Windham in four sets and at home versus Portland in five. After going to Kennebunk Tuesday and hosting Bonny Eagle Thursday, Brunswick/Mt. Ararat plays at Gorham Thursday of next week.

Cross country

Brunswick took part in a seven-team cross country at Hampden Academy last Friday. The Dragons girls were second to Bangor and the boys’ squad came in third.

Mt. Ararat competed in a seven-team meet at Leavitt. The Eagles boys were first and the girls placed second to Mt. Blue.

Morse took part in a nine-team meet at Medomak Valley. The Shipbuilders boys finished second, while the girls were ninth.

Golf

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference state match qualifier will be held Tuesday of next week at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The team state match is Saturday, Oct. 5 in Vassalboro.

