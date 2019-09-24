When my son visited his new classroom at our beloved Reiche School this year, he received the usual collection of school supplies. He and his classmates also received a necessity for Reiche students: a pair of noise-canceling headphones to cope with inadequate sound control in the building.

As a parent, former PTO co-chair and educator, I worked with many dedicated Portland residents from the Reiche, Longfellow, Lyseth and Presumpscot communities to pass the four-school bond in 2017. Our greatest ally was Mayor Ethan Strimling, who devoted countless hours to addressing issues of safety and equity in our schools.

I trust Mayor Strimling to continue to work for our children and schools, from championing the expansion of public pre-K to advocating for a budget that provides our students with the quality education they deserve.

Join me in voting to re-elect Ethan Strimling for mayor of Portland on Nov. 5.

Joanna Frankel

Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles