When my son visited his new classroom at our beloved Reiche School this year, he received the usual collection of school supplies. He and his classmates also received a necessity for Reiche students: a pair of noise-canceling headphones to cope with inadequate sound control in the building.
As a parent, former PTO co-chair and educator, I worked with many dedicated Portland residents from the Reiche, Longfellow, Lyseth and Presumpscot communities to pass the four-school bond in 2017. Our greatest ally was Mayor Ethan Strimling, who devoted countless hours to addressing issues of safety and equity in our schools.
I trust Mayor Strimling to continue to work for our children and schools, from championing the expansion of public pre-K to advocating for a budget that provides our students with the quality education they deserve.
Join me in voting to re-elect Ethan Strimling for mayor of Portland on Nov. 5.
Joanna Frankel
Portland
