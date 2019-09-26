Plump pumpkins, a twisting, turning corn maze and cider-making await participants at Pineland Farms’ 6th Annual Harvest Festival Saturday in New Gloucester. Harvest activities for all ages are in store, along with an obstacle course and live music. Tickets can be purchased for $6 in advance on the Pineland Farms website or for $7 at the festival. The rain date is Sunday. For more information, call 650-3031.
