GRAY — The Town Council has created an Open Space Committee with seven citizen members that will focus on open space planning and a landscape vision for the town.

The committee will identify existing and proposed areas of growth in town and work with the Comprehensive Plan Committee on the issue of open space, according to a draft plan of the committee’s purpose.

At their Sept. 17 meeting, councilors added “some action language” to “empower the committee to start taking action,” said Councilor Anne Gass.

While considering applications for committee members, Gass said she was “really thrilled with the response and having a really talented and passionate group of people.” She was appointed as the council member of the committee.

