• The Patriots have won five straight against the Bills and are 33-5 since Bill Belichick took over as coach in 2000.

• New England is in position for its ninth 4-0 start, its fifth under Belichick, and its first since 2015, when it opened 10-0.

• New England opponents are 0-9. Buffalo’s opponents are 1-8.

• Tom Brady’s 30 career wins against the Bills are the most by a QB against one opponent.

• Brady is 84 of 127 for 932 yards with three TDs and four interceptions in four games against the Sean McDermott-coached Bills.

• Running back Sony Michel has eight TDs rushing in the last six games, including postseason.

• DB Devin McCourty has an interception in three straight games, one short of matching Mike Haynes’ New England record set in 1976.

• New England’s defense is the first to not allow a touchdown rushing or passing through three games. The only TDs allowed came on an interception return and a muffed punt.

• The Bills’ last win against the Patriots was 16-0 at New England on Oct. 2, 2016, when Brady was serving an NFL suspension.

• Buffalo tight end Lee Smith, who returned for his second stint with the Bills this season, is the only player on the roster to be part of the last Buffalo team to defeat the Patriots at Orchard Park: 34-31 on Sept. 25, 2011.

• Buffalo’s Josh Allen leads QBs with eight rushing TDs since the start of the 2018 season. He is also the first Bills player to top 200 yards passing in eight straight games since Jim Kelly had a nine-game streak in 1992.

• Bills RB Frank Gore has a rushing TD in each of his past two games, and 79 TDs for his career – one short of matching Edgerrin James for 20th on the NFL list. He is 88 yards shy of becoming the fourth player with 15,000 career rushing yards.

• The Buffalo defense has not allowed a completion of 50 or more yards in 30 straight games – the NFL’s longest active streak.

