CLINTON, N.Y. — Hamilton scored three touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half Saturday and went on to a 45-24 victory against Colby in a New England Small College Athletic Conference football game.

Kenny Gray was 11 of 23 for 179 yards passing with two touchdowns passes to David Kagan for Hamilton (2-1).

Chris George of Colby (0-3) rushed for 48 yards on 15 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Rory Glavin had seven catches for 113 yards.

MERCHANT MARINE 62, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 13: Merchant Marine (2-1) outgained the Mariners (0-4) on the ground 485-40 and had eight players rushing for touchdowns at Castine.

Dominic Casale had five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown for Maine Maritime. John Friend had 71 yards and a score on four catches.

SUNY MORRISVILLE 42, HUSSON 15: The Mustangs (2-2) scored on three consecutive drives to end the first half, including a pair of short scoring runs from Kinsey Williams, to open a 21-0 lead and roll by the Eagles (0-3) at Morrisville, New York.

Williams finished with 81 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns.

David Morrison was 16 of 28 for 183 yards passing for Husson. Arthur Brefil carried 18 times for 68 yards.

WESLEYAN 48, BATES 12: Glenn Smith had 118 yards rushing on nine carries and a pair of touchdowns, including a 47-yard run, as the Cardinals (3-0, 3-0 NESCAC) took care of the Bobcats (0-3, 0-3) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Matt Golden had 16 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown for Bates.

WILLIAMS 41, BOWDOIN 10: Michael Chen hit a 25-yard field goal to give the Polar Bears a 3-0 lead, but Joel Nicholas ripped off a 61-yard run to cap a two-play, 75-yard drive to give the Ephs (2-1 NESCAC) a 7-3 lead before pulling away from Bowdoin (0-3) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Nate Richam-Odoi ran for 105 yards on 24 carries for Bowdoin.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, TRINITY 2: Elizabeth Growney and Manveer Sandu scored in the first 5:47 and the Polar Bears (7-1, 4-1 NESCAC) went on to beat the Bantams (4-3, 0-3) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Georgie Coetser and Emma Stevens contributed second-quarter goals as Bowdoin opened a 4-1 halftime lead, with assists by Elle Brine and Kara Finnerty.

COLBY 3, HAMILTON 2: Emily Hogan scored on a rebound of a Georgia Cassidy shot 6:28 into the first overtime as the Mules (5-1, 4-1 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (3-4, 1-3) at Clinton, New York.

Eliza Mell also scored for Colby.

MERRIMACK 2, MAINE 1: Juliane Ohmen scored from Alex Mondini after 5:39 of the third period to lift the Warriors (1-7) over the Black Bears (1-7) at Orono.

Briana Ricker opened the scoring for Maine from Brooke Sulinski, but Catherine Henaire tied it unassisted late in the second period.

Mia Borley recorded three saves for the Black Bears.

TUFTS 3, BATES 2: Marguerite Salamone scored with 23 seconds left in the third quarter as the fifth-ranked Jumbos (6-1, 3-0 NESCAC) edged the 14th-ranked Bobcats (5-2, 2-2) at Lewiston.

After Emily Gianunzio gave Bates the lead late in the first quarter, Claire Foley and Reagan McCluskey scored for Tufts in the second. But a Paige Cote goal with 40 seconds left in the half made it 2-2.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Carly Matasavage scored in the second quarter, then set up Morgan Matthews for a last-minute goal as the Colonials (8-1, 4-0 Little East) shut out the Huskies (4-6, 2-1) at Danbury, Connecticut.

Linda Pych had eight saves for USM. Neve Manion notched six saves in the shutout.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 5, TRINITY 1: Matt Uek scored an unassisted goal in the 29th minute to break a 1-1 tie and Ian Strudwick added his goal 1:54 later as the Polar Bears (4-1-3, 1-1-3 NESCAC) grabbed a 3-1 lead and defeated the Bantams (1-7, 0-4) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Charlie Ward opened the scoring for Bowdoin, putting back a rebound of a Jason Oliver shot off the crossbar. Max McPherron and Brian Bae chipped in with second-half goals.

Josh Morency scored for Trinity.

HAMILTON 1, COLBY 0: Aidan Wood was credited with the winner on an own goal deflection with 49 seconds remaining in the second overtime as the Continentals (2-5, 1-3 NESCAC) beat the Mules (4-4, 1-4) at Clinton, New York.

Matt Morin made seven saves for Colby. Thomas Benson recorded five saves for Hamilton.

CASTLETON 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Jack Kingdon scored two goals and assisted on the third to lead Castleton (3-6, 1-1 Little East) over the Huskies (0-8-2, 0-2) at Gorham.

Kingdon, after a scoreless first half, won a ball in the midfield and outran the defense into the area for a shot from the left side to the far post and a 1-0 Spartans lead in the 63rd minute. Three minutes later, Southern Maine’s Joseph Kalilwa converted a penalty kick to the high left side of the net to tie the game.

Kingdon broke the tie in the 71st minute, again running through the Huskies’ defense and connecting on a far post strike for a 2-1 Castleton lead. The Spartans added a goal in the 73rd minute when Kindgon carried the ball down the left side of the field and slotted in a square ball to the top of the six for an easy put-away from Jacob Henderson.

ST. JOSEPH’S 6, SUFFOLK 0: Kuma Onyejose and Niko DeCola scored twice each as St. Joseph’s (7-0-2, 2-0-1 Great Northeast Athletic) downed the Rams (2-4-1, 1-3) at Boston.

Onyejose put the Monks on the scoreboard after seven minutes, sneaking a chipped ball past Suffolk keeper Steven Lopez off a through ball from Jackson Taylor. St. Joseph’s upped the lead to 2-0 at the half with an unassisted strike from Cody Elliot.

Onyejose and Noah Robinson added second-half goals before DeCola struck twice in the final 25 minutes.

Tom Griffin of St. Joseph’s made four stops for the shutout. Lopez posted three saves in the first half and Tom Bennett turned away three shots in the second.

TUFTS 1, BATES 0: Max Jacobs scored at 5:31 of the second overtime from Joe Braun as Tufts (7-0, 3-0 NESCAC) beat Bates (5-2-1, 1-2-1) at Lewiston.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, HUSSON 1: Callum Heaslewood scored three goals as UNE (5-3-1) beat the Eagles (2-8) at Bangor.

The teams played to a 1-1 tie in the first half, with Heaslewood scoring for the Nor’easters 25 minutes into the game and Joao Passoni of Husson countering five minutes later. Pablo De La Guardia Criado snapped the tie 15 minutes into the second half, converting Lee Esposito’s assist for a 2-1 lead. Heaslewood put the game away with two goals in the final 16 minutes.

Starting Nor’easters goalie Will Shearon had one save; Ethan Dispoto did not face a shot over the final 3:31. Husson’s Kyle Townsend recorded two saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

CASTLETON 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Tatum Shappy had a pair of goals in the first three minutes and the Spartans (5-4, 2-1 Little East) handled the Huskies (4-5-1, 0-2) at Gorham.

Makenzi Bellando and Rylee Nichols had a goal and an assist apiece for Castleton.

Kayla Gorman stopped three shots for USM. Loren Henderson turned away all eight shots she faced for the Spartans.

BOWDOIN 2, TRINITY 1: Rachel Peacock scored from Aine Lawlor in the 60th minute to break a 1-1 tie as the Polar Bears (3-4-1) edged the Bantams (2-4-14) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Lynn Farquhar scored 14:18 into the game for Bowdoin, taking a Lawlor pass across the top of the box and putting a one-touch shot low into the right side of the net. But Colleen Lux answered in the 24th minute, taking a pass in space from Hannah Storozuk and scoring from 18 yards.

HAMILTON 5, COLBY 1: Cat Gambino scored twice for the Continentals (4-2-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) against Colby (2-3-2, 1-3-2) at Clinton, New York.

Rylie Mutton and Ashlyn Gaulin scored for a 2-0 lead at the half. Gambino sandwiched her goals around one from Caroline Dawson to make it 6-0 midway through the second half. Charlotte White averted the shutout with 8:45 left from Hallie Schwartzman.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, SIMMONS 1: McKenzie Murphy scored twice to lead St. Joseph’s (6-2-1, 3-11 Great Northeast Athletic) past the Sharks (0-7-1, 0-4) at Boston.

The Monks scored twice in a five-minute span late in the opening half to take a 2-0 lead. Murphy put the Monks on the board when she collected the ball inside the box and scored on a quick shot with 10:09 to play in the half. Samantha Colatruglio increased the lead when the Sharks’ keeper came off her line to intercept a cross but was unable to retain possession. Colatruglio corralled the ball and put it into the right side of an open net for a 2-0 lead.

Cierra Martin scored for Simmons in the final minute of the half, but the Monks pulled away with second-half scores from Madison Michaud and Murphy.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2, COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF R.I. 0: Callie O’Brien, from Desiree Veilleux and Sidney Bartunek, broke a scoreless tie with 20 minutes left as SMCC (6-0-1) beat the Knights (4-2) at Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Logan Pray added another goal with 10 minutes to play, taking a through ball from Paige Lord and dribbling in on goal.

TUFTS 4, BATES 1: Madeleine Pero had a goal and assist as Tufts (6-1-1, 2-1 NESCAC) opened a 2-0 lead in the opening 13:35, then made it 3-0 by halftime against the Bobcats (1-5-1, 0-3) at Lewiston.

Lily Sykes opened the scoring 10:20 into the match, receiving the ball from Pero just outside the box and rifling it into the top right corner. Pero fired a one-timer, off a pass from Hannah Isenhart, that snuck inside the right post to give Tufts a 2-0 advantage at 13:35.

Margaux Ameer added a late first-half goal and Stephanie DiLeo scored late in the game for the Jumbos, who outshot Bates, 38-2. Elizabeth Patrick scored for the Bobcats from Sofia Fitzgerald.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, HUSSON 0: Katie Beaudoin’s unassisted goal 10 minutes into the second half lifted UNE (4-2-2) over the Eagles (2-4) at Bangor.

The Nor’easters outshot Husson 27-2 and took 12 shots on goal to the Eagles’ one. But Husson goalie Shie Smith stonewalled UNE with 11 saves. Jenna Pannone and Sydney Gillingham split time in net for the Nor’easters, with Gillingham making the sole save.

