In this time of year when many letters to the editor run to the political, I’d instead like to take time to congratulate and welcome a newcomer to Maine.
Jeannette Andre was recently chosen to lead the Maine Philanthropy Center, a nonprofit organization that helps make foundations and grantmakers better and more effective at what they do, helping Mainers in need.
I’ve been impressed by Jeannette from day one. She brings new, focused energy and a unique perspective. I believe she will be contributing positively to Maine for many years to come. Please join me in welcoming Jeannette Andre as the new executive director of the Maine Philanthropy Center.
Martin Grohman
board member, Maine Philanthropy Center
Biddeford
