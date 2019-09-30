AUGUSTA — Maine’s governor says a grant from a foundation will help boost health insurance coverage in the state by improving enrollment assistance this year and next.
Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, and the Maine Health Access Foundation say the $750,000 grant is coming from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. They say the money will also help fund outreach, marketing and consumer education.
Mills says the result of the push will be a campaign that encourages Maine residents to sign up for expanded MaineCare or insurance through HealthCare.gov.
Mills says the work will support outreach “to more Maine people to help them better understand their health insurance options and sign up for the coverage they need to live healthy lives and contribute to the growth of our state.”
