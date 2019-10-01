As September gives way to October, the drama is ramping up.

The first hardware of the fall sports season will be awarded Saturday and while the golf season might be coming to an end, things remain very interesting in football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country.

Here’s a recap of the week that was and a glimpse at what’s to come:

Football

Brunswick remained unbeaten on the gridiron last Friday with its biggest win to date, 50-21, at previously undefeated Lawrence to improve to 4-0. The Dragons (now second in the Class B North Crabtree Points standings) return home Friday to welcome Gardiner (1-3).

In Class C South, Morse got in the win column for the first time last Friday, edging visiting Medomak Valley, 29-26, to improve to 1-3. The Shipbuilders (seventh in the Crabtrees) travel to 1-3 Fryeburg Academy Saturday.

Mt. Ararat’s eight-man squad improved to 3-1 last weekend with a 44-7 win at Yarmouth. The Eagles (second in the eight-man large team division) seek their third win in a row Saturday when Old Orchard Beach (2-2) pays a visit.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team fell from the unbeaten ranks last Friday after a 4-2 loss at two-time defending Class A state champion Lewiston. The Dragons also beat visiting Hampden Academy, 6-0, and took a 6-1 mark into Tuesday’s home game versus Messalonskee. Brunswick (second to Lewiston in the Class A North Heal Points standings) hosted Skowhegan Thursday, goes to Mt. Blue Friday and plays at Edward Little Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was 4-3 and sixth in Class A North following a 4-0 home win over Skowhegan and a 2-0 loss at Edward Little. The Eagles were home versus Lewiston Tuesday and at Bangor Thursday, then host Cony Saturday.

In Class B South, Morse was 1-7 and 12th after Friday’s 1-0 win at Erskine Academy. The Shipbuilders were at Erskine Academy Tuesday and host Oceanside Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Mt. Ararat was 4-2 and third in Class A North following home wins over Edward Little (6-0) and Mt. Blue (2-1). The Eagles were at Lewiston Tuesday and home versus Bangor Thursday. They go to Skowhegan Saturday and visit Cony Wednesday of next week.

Brunswick was 4-2 and fifth entering Tuesday’s game at Messalonskee. The Dragons were at Skowhegan Thursday, host Mt. Blue Saturday and welcome Edward Little Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Morse was 3-4-1 and eighth following Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Leavitt. The Shipbuilders were home against Erskine Academy Tuesday and play at Oceanside Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team was 6-2 and fourth in Class A North following a 2-1 home win over Camden Hills last week. The Eagles were at Oxford Hills Tuesday and home to play Belfast Thursday. They welcome Cony Saturday and Brewer Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick was 5-4 and eighth in Class A North after wins at Hampden Academy (4-2) and at home over Camden Hills (2-1). After hosting Oxford Hills Thursday, the Dragons visit Brewer Saturday and play host to Morse Monday.

Morse was 5-4 and ninth in Class B South after a 2-1 home loss to Mt. View, wins at home over Waterville (4-1) and at Erskine Academy (2-1) and an 8-2 home loss to Winslow. The Shipbuilders were home versus Gardiner Thursday, welcome Belfast Saturday and visit Brunswick Monday.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball team fell to 1-6 and 11th in Class A after three-set losses at Kennebunk and at home to Bonny Eagle. The Dragons were at Gorham Thursday, go to defending Class A champion Falmouth Saturday and welcome Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Brunswick hosted Morse and Lawrence in a cross country meet last Thursday. The Dragons won the boys’ race with the Shipbuilders coming in second. Brunswick was also first on the girls’ side, with Morse placing third. Mt. Ararat ran with Leavitt and Lewiston at Oxford Hills. The Eagles boys and girls both placed first.

Mt. Ararat hosts Morse, Gardiner, Leavitt, Mt. View, Nokomis, Oxford Hills and Skowhegan Friday and Brunswick takes part in the Belfast Festival of Champions Saturday.

Golf

The golf team state match is Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The individual state match is Saturday, Oct. 12, also at Natanis.

