BRUNSWICK — Katherine Page scored the first two goals of her collegiate career, sparking the Bowdoin women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Endicott on Tuesday.

The Polar Bears improved to 4-4-1 with the win, while the Gulls fell to 6-4.

Page scored both her goals in the second half, and Penny Rocchio had three saves for the shutout.

Kayla Wentworth ended with 10 saves for the Gulls.

MEN’S SOCCER

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 3, COLBY-SAWYER 0: Lee Esposito, Callum Heaslewood and Daniel Smushkin each scored as the Nor’Easters (6-3-1) cruised to a win over the Chargers (2-5-3) in Biddeford.

Cody Kennedy, Cam Twombly and Colby Obrecht had an assist each.

Camden Spear finished with five saves, and Lucas Boetch made nine saves for Colby-Sawyer.

COLBY 2, HUSSON 0: Kevin Traore and Cam Walker notched first-half goals as the Mules (5-4) beat the Eagles (2-8) in Waterville.

Walker and Nicholas Lemire had assists.

Colby goalie Stanley Clarke did not face a shot during the first half and Matt Morin had two saves in the second. Kyle Townsend made four saves for the Eagles.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, SALEM STATE 0: Dorina Sirois scored twice as the Huskies (5-6, 3-1 LEC) blanked the Vikings (6-4, 2-3 LEC) in Gorham.

Maggie Redman and Mikayla Bourassa assisted on the goals. Lindsay Pych had five saves to earn the shutout.

Kelli McCarthy had seven saves for the Vikings.

FOOTBALL

SEASON OVER: Division III school Grinnell (Iowa) College has canceled the remainder of its football season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players.

The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday’s game against St. Norbert College. Grinnell says it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some, if not all, of the season, adding that it is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players.

Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.

CALIFORNIA: Cal will be without starting quarterback Chase Garbers indefinitely because of an apparent shoulder injury he suffered in Friday’s loss to Arizona State.

Garbers was scrambling when he fell on his throwing arm late in the second quarter against the Sun Devils. After being taken to the locker room for examination, Garbers emerged in the second half wearing a splint.

