A Brunswick man was arrested Monday as he was getting off the Amtrak Downeaster from Boston after police discovered he was carrying $10,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine.

John Kaula, 44, has been charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and violating conditions of release.

According to a press release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Katula picked up a shipment of 108 grams of methamphetamine from the Boston area with the intent of distributing it in Cumberland and Androscoggin counties.

Agents approached Katula as he got off the train in Brunswick around 4:30 p.m. and found the drugs, as well as other items associated with distribution.

Katula was out on bail from a prior violation of a protection from abuse order.

He was taken to Cumberland County Jail, where bail was set at $10,000. He was expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

