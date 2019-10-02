The New England Patriots placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve Wednesday, according to news reports.

It is unclear what kind of injury he may have suffered.

Gostkowski, the team’s all-time leading scorer, has struggled this season. In four games, he’s made just 11 of 15 (73.3 percent) of his extra point attempts and seven of eight field goal attempts.

ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that the Patriots were bringing in several kickers to workout at Gillette Stadium.

Gostkowski, 35, was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and has been a member of three Super Bowl championship teams.

This file will be updated.

