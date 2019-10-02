SCARBOROUGH—When Scarborough’s field hockey team finally puts it all together, it knows it can beat anyone.

And just about everyone the Red Storm faces is a formidable foe this fall.

Wednesday evening, Scarborough was tested yet again when it welcomed Windham to the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex, but the Red Storm rose to the challenge for 60 minutes.

Scarborough, 48 hours removed from a frustrating overtime loss at Westbrook, got the only goal it would need midway through the first half, when junior Bella Turner finished.

Senior scoring machine Carrie Timpson then added some insurance with 7:58 to go before halftime and the Red Storm were on their way.

The Eagles did their best to rally and make a game of it, but Scarborough senior goalie Abby Roy and her defense didn’t allow it to happen and the Red Storm went on to a 2-0 victory.

Scarborough took another step toward a high playoff seed, as it improved to 6-3 on the season and in the process, dropped Windham to 6-4 on the year.

“It was a good rebound from that game the other day,” said longtime Red Storm coach Kerry Mariello. “We needed enthusiasm and fight from the girls and they all showed up and that shows a lot.”

Sky’s the limit

Class A South is as wide open as ever this fall and while defending Class A champion Biddeford and Massabesic were undefeated heading into Wednesday, just about everyone else in the region was in the mix.

Windham opened with 2-0 wins at Noble and at home over South Portland. After a 4-2 loss at Massabesic, the Eagles blanked visiting Falmouth (3-0) and host Marshwood (4-0) before downing visiting Portland/Deering (3-1). Windham gave visiting Biddeford a scare before losing, 4-3, then won at Sanford (3-1). Monday, the Eagles lost at home in double-overtime to Cheverus (2-1).

Scarborough, meanwhile, started with a 3-0 win at Falmouth, then downed visiting Portland/Deering (10-0), before falling at home to Biddeford (1-0). The Red Storm then blanked host Sanford, 2-0, but lost at home in double-overtime to Cheverus (2-1). After 3-1 wins at Bonny Eagle and at home versus Kennebunk, Scarborough fell at Westbrook Monday in a playoff rematch, 1-0, in double-overtime.

Last year, the teams settled for a 0-0 tie in Windham.

Wednesday, on a raw 55-degree evening, the Eagles sought their first win over the Red Storm since an epic upset in the 2011 Western A quarterfinals (in 11 rounds of penalty corners), but Scarborough got the job done.

Early in the game, the Red Storm had a couple good looks, but Timpson missed just wide, then on a penalty corner, senior Hannah Dobecki shot wide.

Windham’s first good chance in the 13th minute saw senior Mya Bolk have a bid saved by Roy.

Scarborough then took the lead with 15:43 to go in the half, as freshman Stella Grondin sent the ball in and Turner tipped it past Eagles senior goalie Molly McAllister to make it 1-0.

“Monday wasn’t a good game,” Timpson said. “We didn’t have our groove. Yesterday at practice, Coach talked to us and told us to flip the switch and find our inner drive and take it to the next level in this game.”

After Dobecki blocked a shot by junior Carissa O’Connell, the Red Storm went back on the attack and after Timpson missed just wide with a backhanded sweep, she got another chance and finished.

Wit 7:58 to go before halftime, sophomore Erin Bresnahan crossed the ball from the right side and Timpson waited and one-timed it past McAllister and into the cage for a 2-0 advantage.

“We needed a second goal,” Timpson said. “We know from experience that a one-goal lead isn’t anything. We needed to keep going. I saw the ball coming across. We’ve worked on sweeps in practice every day. You just have to run into it and make contact with the ball on the strong side of your stick and send it in.”

“Carrie just has grit,” Mariello said. “It’s a big part of the game. She’s relentless. It’s what you want from every athlete.”

A minute later, senior Jillian Cote nearly added to the lead, but McAllister made a nice diving save.

Scarborough had a 3-2 edge in shots on cage in the first half, while Windham took five corners but had nothing to show for it.

The Eagles looked to cut into the deficit early in the second half, but junior Shyler Fielding missed just wide, then junior Danielle Libby shot wide on a corner.

Mariello called timeout to settle the Red Storm down and for several minutes, Windham managed just one good look, a shot from Fielding which Roy kicked away.

“I was not a happy camper,” Mariello said. “It’s a 60 minute game and we have to play 60 minutes and we’re not quite there yet. I called timeout and said, ‘Listen, we’re in a five-minute lull and we have to snap out of it.'”

Scarborough almost ended all doubt with 4:03 on the clock, but Timpson hit the post.

With 35 seconds to go, the Eagles had one last look, but Roy denied sophomore Ellie Wilson and the Red Storm closed out their 2-0 victory.

“Every game we know is as important as the next,” said Timpson. “We know if we underestimate a team, they’ll come out flying because they’re playing Scarborough. Everyone is on their game, doing everything they can to beat us.”

“Close games keep the girls on their toes for sure,” Mariello said. “We kept stressing that we couldn’t allow them to score and get a glimpse of hope. The defense did a great job.”

Each team had six shots on cage. Roy made six saves for Scarborough.

“Abby’s done a really good job and our defense played outstanding,” said Timpson. “That’s a key part of our game. We’re focusing on that this year.”

Windham got four saves from McAllister and had a 6-5 advantage in penalty corners.

Finishing strong

Windham (now seventh in the Class A South Heal Points standings) is back in action Saturday at home versus Bonny Eagle. The Eagles go to Kennebunk Monday, then close at home versus Westbrook Thursday of next week.

Scarborough (fourth in Class A South) travels to Thornton Academy Friday, then has a home game against Noble Tuesday, plays at Gorham and Marshwood, then closes at home versus South Portland Oct. 16.

“We’ll take this momentum into our next game,” said Timpson.

“We have to continue to play our game and play with a level of intensity,” Mariello said. “You have to have the fight factor day in, day out.”

