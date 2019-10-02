PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The University of Southern Maine rallied with a pair of second-half goals Wednesday to get a 2-2 tie in men’s soccer with Plymouth State.

Alyosha Westbrook and Erik Armskog had unassisted goals in a span of 3:07 early in the first half as Plymouth State (1-4-2, 0-1-1 Little East) grabbed a 2-0 lead.

USM’S Sean Brueninghaus cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 61st minute as he popped a goal from the edge of the box that deflected in off a defender. Noah Perry scored the tying goal with 9:32 to play in regulation as he dribbled the length of the offensive half and curled his shot in just past the keeper.

Cameron Atherton stopped six shots for the Panthers, Linus Lindeberg had four saves for the Huskies (0-8-3, 0-2-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

ENDICOTT 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Kristen McCarthy put away a feed from Jaylin Grabau for the winner 3:07 into the first overtime as the Gulls (7-4, 4-0 Commonwealth Coast) edged past the Nor’easters (5-6, 4-1) at Biddeford.

Addi Williams scored an unassisted goal for Endicott to break a scoreless tie 5:12 into the third, but Kendra MacDonald countered for UNE with the equalizer with 58 seconds to play in the quarter.

Taylor Farron stopped four shots for the Gulls, and Liz Sargent turned aside eight shots for the Nor’easters.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Mannon Frykholm inserted a feed to Kara Wilson who finished in low 16:57 into the game as the Mules (3-3-2) took an early lead and blanked the Nor’easters (4-3-2) in a nonconference match at Biddeford.

Hallie Schwarzmann put away a pass from Chloe Schiff high into the goal for an insurance goal in the 83rd minute.

Jenna Pannone made five saves for UNE; Shannon Gray turned aside four shots for the shutout.

PLYMOUTH STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Mallory Lloyd’s and Sarah Hicks’ first-half goals provided the offense for Plymouth State (5-4, 2-0) in a Little East Conference win against the Huskies (4-6-1, 0-3) in Gorham.

Taylor Siewierski assisted Lloyd for a 1-0 lead 14 minutes into the game. Hicks added an unassisted goal at the 31:45 mark. Adela Kalilwa scored for the Huskies with 11 seconds left in the match; Alex Allain assisted.

Panthers goalie Cat Robbins made six saves. Southern Maine’s Kayla Gorman blocked three.

FOOTBALL

TENNESSEE: Linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology through the school after video was released showing him cursing and saying that “where I’m from, we shoot at cops” during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.

Volunteers Coach Jeremy Pruitt said the team has “addressed the matter internally.” Pruitt added that “Jeremy’s comments and behavior were unacceptable.”

Banks was arrested Sept. 15 after a records check during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.

GEORGIA TECH: Georgia Tech has lost leading receiver Jalen Camp and starting center Kenny Cooper to season-ending surgeries.

Coach Geoff Collins said Camp, Cooper and offensive tackle Jahaziel Lee, whose season ended with an injury in mid-September, are eligible for redshirts and could return next year as fifth-year seniors.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous