SOUTH PORTLAND — The parent company of Maine Medical Center opened a new substance use treatment center in South Portland on Thursday, adding much-needed capacity to a health care system that has often struggled to meet the demand from patients.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare’s new “hub” location on Western Avenue will treat about 150 patients a year for substance use disorder, including a six-week “intensive outpatient” program, followed by several months of therapy. After a few months, patients are typically transitioned to their primary care doctor, the “spokes” for continued treatment.

The South Portland hub is the latest example of Maine’s health care system improving access to opioid treatment – as about 7,000 additional Mainers are expected to receive substance use treatment once Medicaid expansion is fully implemented. Currently, about 15,000 people who have Medicaid insurance receive opioid treatment. It’s unknown how many with private insurance are receiving treatment in Maine.

Treatment experts have been reporting that patients have an easier time getting into programs now compared to a few years ago, although hurdles remain.

In South Portland, Dr. Christopher Buttarazzi will lead a staff of about a half dozen professionals who will provide therapy and organize group sessions. The primary treatment protocol is prescribing Suboxone, which curbs cravings, combined with therapy and peer support.

Having a coordinated system designed specifically for those suffering from substance use disorder can only help reduce the stigma that sometimes is a barrier for those trying to get help, said Gordon Smith, director of opioid response for the Mills administration.

“This is the missing piece in many places across the state,” Smith said. “These kinds of places are just essential.”

Maine is continuing to grapple with an opioid crisis, although the severity of the crisis has eased. After several years of increases, drug overdose deaths declined from 417 in 2017 to 354 in 2018, and deaths in the first quarter of 2019 were tracking lower than 2018.

Andrew Allen, 39, who is in recovery from substance use disorder, said the “hub” that Maine Behavioral Healthcare opened in Biddeford a few years ago changed his life. Allen said he misused prescription opioids for more than a decade after a lower back injury.

“They took me in and I got on the right path,” said Allen, of Portland. “This works. I’m living proof that it works.”

Research shows that medication-assisted therapy, such as Suboxone and methadone plus counseling, has a 61 percent success rate after two years, compared to a 3 percent success rate for treatment without medication, according to a Maine Behavioral Healthcare news release.

Katie Fullam Harris, senior vice president of government relations for MaineHealth, the parent company for Maine Medical Center, said while Medicaid expansion is helping, reimbursement rates for substance use treatment do not cover the cost, which is still hampering access.

Medicaid reimbursement rates for Suboxone treatment are about 50 to 60 percent of the cost of the service, which is about about $4,000 to $7,000 per year, per patient for outpatient programs.

A proposed 8 percent reimbursement rate increase for Suboxone was shelved in this year’s Maine legislative session, but Smith said the administration is expected to conduct a rate analysis and try again in 2020.

Maine Behavioral Healthcare has opened hubs in Rockland, Biddeford, Springvale and a partial hub in Farmington over the past three years, in addition to the new South Portland location.

