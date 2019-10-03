Community meal – Thursday, Oct. 3, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Oct. 4, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 4:30-6 p.m., Hollis Lions Club, intersection routes 202 and 35, Hollis Center. Two kinds of beans, red hot dogs, chop suey, coleslaw and desserts. $8, $3.

Public supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m., West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25), Gorham. Three kinds of beans, barbecue hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, delicious homemade pies, coffee and punch. Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. $8, $3.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5 and 6 p.m., Prides Corner Congregation Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. Beans with ham, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Italian bread, homemade pies and beverages. $8, $5.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, casseroles and pies. $8, $4.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 5, 4:30-6 p.m., Windham Friends Meetinghouse, 374 Gray Road (Route 202), Windham. Homemade baked beans, brown bread, salads, pies, rolls and hot dogs. $9, $1.

Senior luncheon – Monday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m., Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., Gorham (Little Falls). Guest speaker from ecomaine. $5; public, $8.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 9, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Roast turkey dinner – Saturday, Oct. 12, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. $8, $4.

Chicken pie supper advance tickets – North Yarmouth Congregational Church has announced advance “first come, first served” tickets are due by 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, for its dinner with two seatings, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets are $15 and $4 for an extra slice of chicken pie. Call 829-3644 or email [email protected]

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

