Bird tour

Nick Lund of Maine Audubon will lead a walking bird tour around Otter Pond and the Mountain Division Trail starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. The

cost is $14 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities. Bring your binoculars.

Safety fair

Standish Fire and EMS will host a free safety fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 outside the Municipal Center. Safety demonstrations, a bouncy house and hay rides are among the festivities. For more information, visit standishrec.com/info/activities or the Standish Fire-EMS Facebook page.

Cribbage tournament

The Standish Fish and Game Club is hosting a cribbage tournament fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16, at Boat Launch Pub on Northeast Road. Half of the tournament’s proceeds will go toward the club’s scholarship for a Bonny Eagle High School senior who is pursuing a degree related to wildlife or environmental science. The entry fee is $20. For more information, visit the Standish Fish and Game Club’s Facebook page.

Seniors lunches

This month’s Active Seniors lunches will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Oct. 23 at the Standish Municipal Center. All seniors from the Standish community are welcome, though reservations must be made by the Thursday before each lunch. The meetings begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. The Personal Touch Catering lunch is $6 per person. To make a reservation, contact Donna Grovo at 675-3302.

