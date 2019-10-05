I am excited to vote for Kate Snyder for Portland mayor.

I have known her for 15 years, including our time together on the Portland school board. During a challenging time for the district, Kate helped us regain financial stability and public trust.

I continued to work with her when I became the district’s chief operations officer. Throughout her tenure on the board, including time as finance chair and chair of the full board, she asked important questions, held the board and school staff accountable, worked closely with city officials and encouraged a multiyear approach to budget and district planning. She was always respectful and earned the respect of her colleagues.

Kate is compassionate and smart and open to staff and community input, while also driven by data and sound process to inform policy decisions. Even if she weren’t a friend, I’d jump at the chance to support Kate as mayor.

Peter Eglinton

Portland

