Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has been cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The team also said fullback Patrick DiMarco and safety Dean Marlowe have been cleared to play after spending this past week in the protocol.

Allen was hurt following a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter of a 16-10 loss to New England last weekend.

He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully on Friday, when Buffalo listed his playing status as questionable.

Allen has rallied the Bills (3-1) from deficits in each of their three victories this season. However, turnovers have been an issue. The second-year starter has thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles.

DiMarco and Marlowe were also hurt against New England.

COWBOYS: Dallas left tackle Tyron Smith has been ruled out of the Cowboys’ game Sunday against Green Bay after spraining an ankle last week against New Orleans.

The six-time Pro Bowler will be replaced by Cameron Fleming. Smith missed two games last season with a neck issue as the injuries have piled up on him in recent years. The 28-year-old, who also has battled back issues, hasn’t played a full season since 2015.

JAGUARS; Jacksonville said in a statement “the matter will be handled internally” after defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana during a traffic stop this week.

Dareus has been suspended twice by the NFL for violating the league’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. According to reports, Dareus was cited by Atlantic Beach, Florida, police after a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The incident report showed Dareus was pulled over for speeding, doing 50 mph in a 35-mph zone. While given a verbal warning for speeding, Dareus was cited for possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FALCONS: Atlanta placed longtime punter Matt Bosher on injured reserve and re-signed Matt Wile ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The 31-year-old Bosher will miss at least eight weeks because of a groin injury. Offensive lineman John Wetzel was waived Saturday to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Wile.

Bosher was sidelined with the injury in Week 3. He returned for last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and practiced all week before being ruled out Friday, apparently after re-injuring the groin.

FINED: Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $14,037 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he fought with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey last week.

Beckham and Humphrey were flagged after they tangled in the third quarter of Cleveland’s 40-25 win. Humphrey, who played Beckham aggressively the entire game, was also assessed the same $14,037 penalty.

The league decided not to levy fines for fighting on the both players. First-time offenders are fined $35,096, according to the league’s fine schedule.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »