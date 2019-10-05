AUGUSTA — It is “completely inappropriate” for a president to encourage a foreign state to investigate a political rival, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Saturday.
Addressing reporters after a memorial service for firefighters, Collins was asked what she thought about Republican President Trump asking China to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
“I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent,” she said. “It’s completely inappropriate.”
Two other Republican senators, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nevada, have criticized the president’s comments about China, which further fueled an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House.
Collins reiterated that she would not comment on evidence that could be used in an impeachment proceeding, since she could serve as a juror in the Senate.
She said she hopes the process is “done with the seriousness that any impeachment proceeding deserves.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
College football roundup: Burrow lifts LSU to another rout
-
Schools and Education
UMaine at Presque Isle receives largest grant ever
-
Local & State
Sen. Collins: Trump’s call for China to investigate Bidens ‘a big mistake’
-
College
Saturday’s Maine college football roundup: Husson picks up first win, beating Becker 28-12
-
College
Saturday’s Maine college roundup: UMaine falls in men’s hockey opener, 7-0
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.