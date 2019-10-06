The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for a man and three children who sent a distress signal off the coast of Kennebunkport on Saturday.

The call for help arrived around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday from a man who said his 14-foot boat was capsizing with three children onboard.

Before losing his radio connection with the Coast Guard, he said all occupants of the boat had life vests. The Coast Guard released an audio clip of the distress call on Saturday.

Authorities launched a search mission from the South Portland and Portsmouth Coast Guard stations, using the cutter Reef Shark and a helicopter from the air station on Cape Cod.

The Coast Guard’s search spanned 1,523 nautical square miles (a nautical mile is slightly longer than a standard mile) and 22 hours before officials called it off “pending new information” on Sunday at 8 a.m.

“We take all calls for help seriously,” Cdr. James McLay, search and rescue mission coordinator for the USCG Northern New England sector, said in a news release. “We utilized every resource at our disposal and applied an extraordinary amount of search effort to locate these boaters. If there was anyone in distress we gave them the best possible chance for rescue.”

The Coast Guard doesn’t know the name of the man who called for help, and he did not provide the name of his vessel, according to Petty Officer Third Class Ryan Noel, public affairs specialist for the Coast Guard.

