I recently expressed concerns to Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King about the climate crisis we are experiencing. Both echoed those concerns, especially as they pertain to Maine. They both say they support curbing emissions and exploring alternative fuels – great!

The problem is that, while they express concerns, they are both heavily invested in the fossil fuel and related industries. A list of their combined investments shows they own stock in: Berkshire Hathaway, ConocoPhillips, Enbridge, Exxon Mobil, NextEra Energy, Phillips 66 and Schlumberger. Their combined investments are nearly $250,000, investigative journalist Donald Shaw reported in “Facing climate crisis, senators have millions invested in fossil fuel companies” (https://tinyurl.com/y4axaoc9).

The only redeeming value to their stocks might be NextEra Energy, which has investments in wind and solar, but also large holdings in nuclear power plants and fracked natural gas facilities. This is not how we will deal with the climate crisis.

I have asked them to consider divesting from the fossil fuel industry and perhaps invest that money in those Maine industries that are being impacted by the climate crisis. I encourage everyone reading this letter to do the same. After all, actions speak louder than words.

Phil Neal

Harborside

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: