2020 will mark my 20th year serving in elected office in Portland. Over the years, we have worked together on many issues and challenges. It has truly been a labor of love.

In this time, I have learned that to get effective results for our entire city, we must have a mayor who listens, values collaboration, engages with others to create and implement sustainable policies and measurable solutions and values taking action over taking credit.

In his time on council, Spencer has demonstrated that he will be a mayor who leads with integrity, who works collaboratively through agreement and disagreement on a broad range of issues.

On day one as mayor, Spencer Thibodeau will be ready to bring people together to take action on the many complex issues facing our city.

I urge Portland voters to elect Spencer Thibodeau to lead our city as mayor on Nov. 5.

Jill Duson

at-large member, Portland City Council

Portland

