I will be voting for Andrew Volk to represent District 3 on Portland’s City Council.

We are in need of a variety of voices representing our city’s neighborhoods. The current council, and other District 3 candidates, do not provide the same knowledge that comes with Volk’s unique experience.

As a small-business owner, parent of children in Portland Public Schools, homeowner and employer – Volk adds a voice that is not currently on the council and critical perspectives that would be lacking should other District 3 contenders take the seat.

He is a progressive pragmatist that will be instinctively inclined to collaborate with fellow council people, but would not be afraid to challenge “group think” and status quo whenever necessary.

Emily Chaleff

Portland

