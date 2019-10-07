FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots released tight end Ben Watson.
The team announced the move on Monday. It came shortly after Watson tweeted that he didn’t do enough to earn a roster spot.
The God of victory is also God in failure. I gave my all, but it was not enough to earn a spot on the @Patriots roster. I’m beyond disappointed but even more upset for my family who has supported me with all the love a husband and father could ask for.They are my heroes. Rom 8:28
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 7, 2019
Watson was eligible to make his debut for the Patriots against Washington on Sunday. But the 38-year-old wasn’t activated after serving a four-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance following the 2018 season.
Watson planned to retire after last season but was courted by several teams. The Patriots eventually signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal as they looked to fill the hole created by the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.
But with Watson out the Patriots got by with 27-year-old Matt LaCosse and 23-year-old Ryan Izzo sharing snaps.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts Review
Theater review: ‘Omniphobia’ takes on the many types of fear
-
Local & State
Maine suspends pharmacy whose drugs killed 2 racehorses
-
Politics
Maine delegation members call Syria withdrawal ‘harmful mistake’ and ‘terribly unwise’
-
Sports
Mystics’ star plans to play with WNBA title in sight
-
Sports
Molina lifts Cardinals to win over Braves to force Game 5