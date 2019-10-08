Maine women to watch honored at annual reception

Several businesswomen were honored when Mainebiz celebrated inspirational female leaders at the 2019 Mainebiz Women to Watch Reception on Sept. 17. Included among the elite were Mary Allen Lindemann, co-founder of Coffee By Design; Betsy Biemann, CEO of Coastal Enterprises Inc.; Kim Swan, president of The Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty and Swan Hospitality Group; and Liz Cotter Schlax, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Portland.

Now in its 11th year, the Mainebiz Women to Watch awards recognize top female executives who are making a significant impact on the business world. Why the female focus? Because, historically, the contributions of Maine businesswomen often have been overlooked.

Recognition

Bristol Seafood of Portland earned a spot on the top 25 most innovative seafood products in North America by SeafoodSource. The product that earned the honor was My Fish Dish, a retail line of simple-to-cook seafood. “We’re thrilled to make seafood a simpler and more delicious experience and to add this to our other innovations, like being the first Fair Trade certified seafood company in America,” President and CEO Peter Handy said.

Verrill attorneys Martha C. Gaythwaite and Karen Frink Wolf were once again named two of the nation’s “Top 250 Women in Litigation” by Benchmark Litigation. Gaythwaite defends catastrophic personal injury cases throughout the United States, as well as complex product liability cases. Wolf is litigation counsel for physicians, hospitals and health care professionals and for pharmaceutical companies in drug and device litigation.

For the third year, KeyBank was recognized by the National Organization on Disability as a Leading Disability Employer. NOD announced the award Sept. 26. “We are honored to accept this award from the NOD, a leader in inclusion for people with disabilities,” said Kim Manigault, chief diversity and inclusion officer. “Inclusion is intentional. This award reflects the work across many lines of business and partnerships that provide supportive experiences for people with disabilities who engage with and work for KeyBank.”

Hires, promotions, appointment

Sea Bags, designers and manufacturers of handmade items from recycled sails, announced today the hire of Nicole Hardy as wholesale channel manager. Hardy comes to Sea Bags with a wealth of experience in the retail and wholesale industry having spent the last four years as the general manager at Pottery Barn along with serving on the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association of Maine.

Opus Consulting Group of Portland welcomes its newest member to their team, Jasmine Proctor, who specializes in technical writing, project management and market research.

Giving Back

Residents, staff, family and friends at Legacy Memory Care at OceanView blew away this year’s $5,000 fundraising goal when they raised $2,345 at the September Alzheimer’s Walk, which was combined with OceanView’s other fundraising activities. They have raised $5,950 for the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Milestones

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, all 30 employees of global instrumentation manufacturer, Fluid Imaging Technologies of Scarborough hand delivered two new models of its flagship instrument, the FlowCam, to the lab where the FlowCam was invented, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay.

“The FlowCam revolutionized the tedious and slow process of manual examination of phytoplankton via microscope by providing a semi-automated method to rapidly count, measure, and analyze individual cells and particles in a fluid sample using digital images,” inventor and company Chairman Chris Sieracki said in a release.

GearME, a Freeport consignment store that sells quality second-hand outdoor equipment, is celebrating its first-year anniversary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: