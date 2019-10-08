NEW HIRES

Amanda (Mandi) LaBelle has joined the Maine Community Law Center as a staff attorney. She is a 2018 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law. Her practice will focus on family law, wills, special education and guardian ad litem work. The Maine community law center is a legal incubator that provides reduced-cost legal services.

PROMOTIONS

Harriman has promoted Lisa Sawin to principal. She joins the Auburn firm’s eight other owners, encompassing a diverse core of leaders from the multidisciplinary architectural, engineering and planning practices. She joined Harriman in 2016.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Preble Street announced the following new members to its board of directors:

Reuben Addo, Ph.D., assistant professor of social work at the University of Southern Maine; Chip Leighton, vice president of strategy and planning at Hannaford Supermarkets; Jay Tansey, executive director of Covetrus and Black Point Group; and Lori Whynot, senior vice president of benefit operations at Unum.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

The National Beer Wholesalers Association, which represents America’s more than 3,000 independent beer distributors, presented Lone Pine Brewing of Portland the 2019 Brewer Partner of the Year Gold Award at its 82nd annual convention and trade show in Las Vegas. The award highlights a brewer that exhibits a commitment to building strong, mutually beneficial relationships with beer distributors.

A record 100 companies made the annual Best Places to Work list for Maine, a recognition of employee satisfaction administered by the Best Companies Group and the Maine Society of Human Resources Management.

The top five winners in each category are:

Large (250 or more employees): Edward Jones, multiple locations; Consigli Construction Co. Inc., Portland; Bangor Savings Bank, multiple locations; Machias Savings Bank, multiple locations; and Grove Collaborative, Portland.

Medium (50 to 249 employees): Maine State Credit Union, multiple locations; Patriot Subaru of Saco; Damariscotta Bank & Trust, multiple locations; Finance Authority of Maine, Augusta; and Drummond Woodsum, Portland.

Small (15 to 49 employees): Planson International, New Gloucester; SFX America, Portland; Colby Co. Engineering, Portland; Landry/French Construction, Scarborough; and Maine Information Network, Augusta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: