Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

Summonses

9/30 at 6:39 p.m. A 16-year-old was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of operating under the influence, failure to notify of an accident and carrying too many passengers.

Fire calls

9/30 at 12:09 p.m. Alarm on Pittee Creek Way.

9/30 at 6:39 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/30 at 6:49 p.m. Alarm on Main Street.

9/30 at 8:50 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

10/1 at 8:01 a.m. Lines down on Old Shipyard Road.

10/2 at 11:28 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Melissa Drive.

10/2 at 9:06 p.m. Assist Pownal.

10/3 at 2:57 p.m. Accident on Princes Point Road.

10/3 at 4:57 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/3 at 7:35 p.m. Alarm on Sisquisic Trail.

10/4 at 10:45 a.m. Alarm on Delorme Drive.

10/4 at 3:46 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/4 at 4:05 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

10/5 at 1:00 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/5 at 9:22 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

10/5 at 10:39 p.m. Assist Freeport.

10/6 at 9:55 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/6 at 2:26 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

10/6 at 5:10 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/6 at 5:19 p.m. Gas spill on U.S. Route 1.

10/6 at 6:01 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/6 at 6:44 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: