A University of Maine at Machias economics professor has lost an appeal in his attempt to block a college union from representing him in contract negotiations.

Jonathan Reisman’s case had been dismissed by a federal judge in Maine. He appealed that dismissal to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, but it was denied this week.

Reisman, who had been a union grievance officer, had resigned from the union, saying he differed with the organization on political and policy issues. He then sued last year, challenging a state law that established the union as the bargaining agent for university professors.

A federal judge had dismissed the case, ruling that state law established that the union was the bargaining agent for university professors. Reisman appealed, arguing that forcing him to have the union represent him violated his First Amendment rights. He explained his reasoning in a Portland Press Herald op-ed piece.

But the appeals court disagreed and Reisman said that he expects that he and his lawyers will file to have the case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. In fact, after the district judge dismissed the case in December, Reisman and his lawyers asked the appeals court to rule quickly so that a hearing before the Supreme Court could be sought, but the appeals panel decided to go through its normal procedures.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: