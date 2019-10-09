A University of Maine at Machias economics professor has lost an appeal in his attempt to block a college union from representing him in contract negotiations.
Jonathan Reisman’s case had been dismissed by a federal judge in Maine. He appealed that dismissal to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, but it was denied this week.
Reisman, who had been a union grievance officer, had resigned from the union, saying he differed with the organization on political and policy issues. He then sued last year, challenging a state law that established the union as the bargaining agent for university professors.
A federal judge had dismissed the case, ruling that state law established that the union was the bargaining agent for university professors. Reisman appealed, arguing that forcing him to have the union represent him violated his First Amendment rights. He explained his reasoning in a Portland Press Herald op-ed piece.
But the appeals court disagreed and Reisman said that he expects that he and his lawyers will file to have the case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. In fact, after the district judge dismissed the case in December, Reisman and his lawyers asked the appeals court to rule quickly so that a hearing before the Supreme Court could be sought, but the appeals panel decided to go through its normal procedures.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Want an Anthony Bourdain keepsake? An auction of the chef’s possessions gives you the chance
-
Politics
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
-
Sponsored
What a Week: Profile of Elizabeth Coté, MD, MPA, Chief Mission Officer and Medical Director of MyHealthMath
-
Sports
Status of Lakers-Nets games in question as China’s rift with NBA widens
-
Nation & World
Trump calls Turkey’s offensive in Syria ‘a bad idea’ as Republican criticism mounts
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.