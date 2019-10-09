Community meal – Thursday, Oct. 10, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Meatloaf, $5.
Free dinner – Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.
Chowder luncheon – Friday, Oct. 11, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.
Roast turkey dinner – Saturday, Oct. 12, 4:45-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverages. $8, $4.
Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 12, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.
Harvest supper – Friday, Oct. 18, 4:30-6:30, American Legion Hall, Dunn Street, Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Ham, potatoes, turnips, cabbage, carrots, onions, and homemade pies. Donations, $9, $4.
Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 19, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, cole slaw, American chop suey, and two tables of desserts. $8, $3.
Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]
